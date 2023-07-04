What 'I'm Not A Robot' Box Means And Why Google Needs Proof

In today’s time, Google has a profound presence in everyone’s life. Whenever you need to search for something, you can find it on Google. People’s dependence on Google has significantly increased ever since the advent of mobile phones. Many websites rely on the tech giant for various purposes, from signing in to verification.

When you try to access some of these websites, they ask you for proof of being human. On the screen, you see a box that asks you to confirm that you are not a robot. To confirm this, you have to click on the box provided on the side and only then can you access the features and content on the concerned website.

Usually, every individual ticks this box without much thought. Most people believe that Google detects the difference between humans and robots through mouse movements. But the reality is quite different. As soon as you click on the box, the website immediately gets access to your browsing history. In this way, it gains information about all your past searches.

According to the cybersecurity firm, CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart) tracks the movement of your cursor. The experts explained, “Even the most direct motion by a human has some amount of randomness on the microscopic level, tiny unconscious movements that bot can’t easily mimic. If the cursor’s movement contains some of this unpredictability, then the test decides that the user is probably legitimate."

An old video of a BBC quiz show went viral on social media. In the video, the reason for clicking on the box was explained. It was stated that as soon as you tick the box, it gains access to your browsing history. The website analyses all your past searches based on what you have copied in the past. The computer then detects whether you are a human or a robot. In other words, as soon as you click on the box, you give the website permission to access your personal information.