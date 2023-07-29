What is Babar Azam Wearing? Twitter Erupts As Pakistan Capitan Removes Jersey for Fan

Babar Azam’s fashion choices have become a hot topic of discussion on the internet, with hawk-eyed users often pointing out the quirky and, sometimes, bizarre clothing he wears. This time it was after Pakistan’s victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Colombo when he removed his jersey to give it to a fan. However, what caught the attention of internet users was the garment he was wearing underneath, which appeared to look like a sports bra, leading to curiosity and amusement on social media.

While some users humourously referred to him as “barbie azam" and compared him to the Bollywood actress Disha Patani, most of the comments were centred around the question, “What is he wearing under the jersey?"

Check Out How They Reacted to Babar Azam’s ‘Quirky’ Garment:

Jokes apart, it turns out that the garment in question is not a sports bra but an essential piece of athletic equipment known as a ‘GPS Vest’. These innovative fitness trackers are commonly used by athletes to monitor and measure their performance on the field. The vest contains a pod with GPS, accelerometer, and magnetometer technology, typically placed between the shoulder blades. It tracks various metrics such as the distance covered, top speed, sprint distance, and total sprints during practice and games. These statistics are then compared to those of professional players to analyze and improve performance.

Although GPS vests are quite common among footballers and other athletes, not many people were aware of their purpose in Babar’s case. Several comments on the internet pointed out that the ‘bra’ memes were inaccurate, explaining that the Pakistan captain was actually wearing a GPS tracker that monitors heart rate and calorie burn.

On the sporting front, Pakistan completed a series sweep against Sri Lanka with a comprehensive victory in the second Test, thanks to Noman Ali’s career-best 7-70 bowling performance. This win, in fact, ended a 20-month drought for Pakistan and marked their first Test series victory after beating Bangladesh in November 2021.