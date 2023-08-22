What Is Common Between Virat Kohli And Shinchan? This Viral Thread Has The Answer

Virat Kohli, one of the finest cricketers in India has time and again impressed us with his exceptional batting skills. From scoring sixes to hitting fours, every time he is on the field, the crowd inadvertently erupts into loud cheers. Although Kohli is known for his cricketing skills, he also harbours another interesting trait. Keeping aside his on-field performances, Kohli occupies a special place in the hearts of Indian fans for his animated character. From showing his unflinching aggressive side on the field to making goofy faces, the cricket stalwart often leaves us entertained. On that note, a Twitter user has drawn similarities between Virat Kohli and Shinchan in a hilarious Twitter thread.

“Shinchan × Virat Kohli: A Thread" read the tweet. The carousel of pictures beautifully captures a parallel representation, demonstrating Virat Kohli’s various moods with the popular cartoon character Shinchan. In the first picture, Kohli is seen flexing his muscles after performing a victorious feat on the field, just like Shinchan. His aggression in the picture is unmissable. In the following pictures, similar to Shinchan, Virat Kohli was seen doing his iconic finger-on-the-lip gesture, which transpired owing to a former rift between him and Gautam Gambhir.

Virat Kohli who is loved by fans all over the world, never fails to reciprocate their love as well. In a follow-up thread, the cricketer was seen gesturing a heart symbol with his hand, addressing the crowd.

Players also get frustrated when the result does not come out as desired. Almost as if imitating Shinchan, Kohli was seen exhibiting a similar irritated expression. The Twitter thread, much to the excitement of fans, further gave us a sneak peek at one of Kohli’s childhood pictures. It captured the batter posing with hands on his hips.

Rember Shincahn’s pet dog Sheero? Seems like Virat Kohli is also an animal lover like the much-loved cartoon character. One of the pictures shows the cricketer holding an adorable dog in his arms, which bore a striking resemblance to Sheero. Shinchan and his sister share a great bond together. Depicting a similar scenario, a picture showed Kohli looking at his daughter Vamika affectionately. Another photo that especially resonated with the masses was Kohli’s epic tongue-out, goofy face. Interestingly, it was a perfect match with Shinchan making a funny face.

The Twitterati loved the similarities between Shinchan and Virat Kohli and filled the comments section with appreciatory remarks. While one user called it “Brilliant” another termed it as “Awesome.”

Which Virat Kohli mood is your favourite?