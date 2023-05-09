What is Red Ant Chutney and Why is 'Kurkut' Gaining Popularity?

Ant eggs, which are rich in nutritional value, are used as food in jungles, but in various districts including Nadia, they are one of the ingredients of fishing. This orange-coloured ant is observed in the forests of Bankura, Purulia, all over Jharkhand, and Odisha. These ants are quite alert and fast by nature. Sensing danger, the attacker comes back to chase in response. Ants can move from the top of large trees at high speed. They live on the branches of big trees by skilfully sewing leaves with leaves.

This group of ants is also known as ‘weaver ants’. A type of silk is secreted from their larvae to nest in the mug, with that they wrap three or four leaves and sew them in the shape of a bag to make a house. This pouch is as good-looking as it is sturdy. Their food is ripe fruits and they also collect food juice from termites and such insects. Oecophylla collects honey from flowers in ant nests. There are two types of division of labour in these ants. Through the skilful work of a group of ants, they play a key role in collecting food as well as in settlement expansion, they are called soldier ‘Ecofiler’. And a group of ants who build nests, collect food, take care of queens and larvae are called workers ‘Ecophyla’. The queen of the ant colony stays inside the nest.

Before winter monsoon, ants lay countless eggs that look like white rice on the high branches of trees. This ant egg chutney or ‘kurkut’ chutney is very popular in Bankura-Purulia area. This Chutney has specific method. Ant egg chutney is made by mixing four spoons of raw chillies, mint leaves, a little onion, minced garlic, raw mustard oil and salt as needed. Many people love to eat this chutney wrapped in shawl leaves and burnt in fire. Many people say that this type of eating is more delicious and many people prefer to eat it with a little bit of mustard.’

In 2004, five tribals had recently died because of lack of food in Amlashole village in Belpahari block in West Midnapore district. ‘kurkut’ has been the staple for them to fill their stomach.

According to a local doctor, “Apart from food, Ant’s egg chutney has medicinal properties. Kurkut is rich in Vitamin C, along with calcium. These two ingredients are very good for common cold and cough in children. The Shabar (Santhali Community) community believes that kurkut broth is especially helpful in dealing with cold in winter. People, who grow up in close proximity to nature, nature provides them with the means of survival. Kurkut is a kind of tribal medicine. Various elements of the forest are also used as ingredients in various medicines including Ayurvedic. The forest dwellers or related dwellers collect all these on the way to the forest and sell them in the bazaar. Kurkut is sold in every market in Jangalmahal during winter. Many sell by ferrying from village to village. To the locals, Kurkut is not much different from rice and other regular grains. They buy this food as another favourite food."

Kamal Fakir, a local resident, said, “Kurkut can be used in three ways - apart from food, Kurkut is also used as herbal medicine and fish food. Kurkut is sold in the local market at Rs 200 to Rs 300 per kg. But the price of kurkut left in Durgapur, Asansol, Barasat, Dumdum areas is 400 to 600 rupees per kg. Residents of Jangalmahal want to save nature and integrate this versatile utility ‘Kurkut’ into a direct financial stream. It is the hope of the residents of Jangalmahal that the market of ‘Kurkut’ will emerge as a recognized commodity with specific initiatives. However, in other districts including Nadia, these eggs are very popular as fishing bait, although not used for food.

To make this chutney, the ants and eggs are first dried. Garlic, ginger, coriander leaves, cardamom, tamarind, salt and a little sugar are added to make it more mouth-watering. It is then generally stored in glassware for and can last up to a year.

This dish is said to be rich in valuable proteins, calcium, zinc, vitamin B-12, iron, magnesium, potassium, sodium, copper, fiber and 18 amino acids, is known to boost the immune system and keep diseases at bay.

