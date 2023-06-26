What is Shah Rukh Khan's 'Secret' to Nailing Stunts at the Age of 57?

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated a significant milestone on June 25th as he completed an impressive 31 years in the film industry. The day marked the anniversary of his debut film, ‘Deewana,’ which was released on the same date in 1992. To make the occasion even more memorable for his fans, King Khan hosted an engaging ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, where he interacted with his followers.

During the session, he delighted his fans with his trademark wit and charm and shared interesting insights about his career, ranging from what he believed could have been different about his entry scene in ‘Deewana’ to revealing the secret behind his radiant skin. However, it was his revelation about his ability to perform stunts at the age of 57 that truly caught the attention of his devoted fans.

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film ‘Pathaan,’ SRK revealed his long-standing aspiration to be an action star, a dream that he finally realised at the age of 57. In the movie, he effortlessly executed challenging action sequences and stunts, making them appear deceptively easy. Looking at this, a fan with the Twitter handle @SRKianPANKAJ asked him the secret behind his ability to perform such feats, to which SRK responded with his signature brilliance and humor, stating, “Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai…." (Brother, I have to consume a lot of painkillers).

Take a Look:

Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai…. https://t.co/YbgptHE37R— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

But Shah Rukh Khan’s wit didn’t stop there. When a fan shared the news of expecting twins and intending to name them Pathaan and Jawan, the actor playfully responded, “All the best, but please name them something better!!"

All the best but please name them something better!! https://t.co/4cdYLSAz7w— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

In another instance, a fan brought up the chants of the iconic song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States.

Curious about SRK’s take on the matter, the fan asked for his opinion. The quick-witted actor humorously replied, “Wish I was there to dance to it…but they wouldn’t allow a train inside, I guess??!!!"

Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!! https://t.co/jjsUexZXCH— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

No doubt, #AskSRK continues to offer fascinating insights into the world of the Bollywood ‘Baadshah,’ and these entertaining exchanges are further proof of that.