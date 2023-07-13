What Is The 'Creature From Hell' And Why Are Australians Terrified?

Australia reigns supreme with its extraordinary biodiversity in the realm of peculiar creatures. This continent is home to species that are not expected to survive anywhere else in the world, and people are hopeful that it remains that way. This continent has once again introduced a new contender for the title of the most spine-chilling insect, appropriately nicknamed the “creature from hell.” This unnerving discovery has captured the attention of millions, leaving viewers in a state of fear.

The blue-greyish insect, a hybrid of a stick insect and a scorpion, possesses an unsettling combination of features. Its wings and tail move in a stabbing motion creating a nightmarish sight that sends shivers down the spine. The video showcasing this creepy creature initially surfaced on TikTok, quickly amassing over 10 million views. The location of the sighting was reported to be the outback town of Laverton, situated a ten-hour drive from Perth in Western Australia.

Naturally, concerns arose regarding the creature’s toxicity and origin. In response to these inquiries, News.com.au sought the expertise of Nikolai Tatarnic, Curator of Entomology at the Western Australian Museum, based in Perth. Tatarnic identified the insect as a walking stick insect, belonging to the family Phasmatidae. He explained that while most people recognize their remarkable camouflage, certain species within this family exhibit threat or startle displays, known as ‘deimatic behaviour,’ to ward off potential predators.

Upon close examination, Tatarnic deduced that the specific insect captured in the video belongs to the genus Paronchestus, possibly P. cornutus, as it closely resembles a specimen in the museum’s collection from Laverton. Contrary to its terrifying appearance, this species of phasmid is harmless and non-venomous, subsisting solely on a herbivorous diet. The entomologist emphasized that the insect’s terrifying display in the video serves as a deceptive tactic to deter predators effectively.

Tatarnic also highlighted their attributes, mentioning that due to their exceptional camouflage abilities, they often remain unseen by humans.

The insects belonging to the Phasmatidae family are capable of regenerating limbs and frequently reproduce through parthenogenesis, a form of asexual reproduction. The Phasmatidae family includes some of the largest insects ever discovered. The longest-living insect known to date also belongs to the sub-species of this family which is capable of reaching a total length of 25.2 inches.