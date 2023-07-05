What Is the Curse of 35? How Is It Hurting Employees In China

They say your 20s are the best time to figure out what the blueprint of your life is going to be. Moving beyond the naivety of teenage life, people officially turn adults, but they aren’t bound by the responsibilities of adulthood. It is a step forward to experiment with the plethora of possibilities to sort out what you must do in the 30s. But in China, adults around this age are said to be inflicted by the haunting phenomenon called the “Curse of 35." Chinese adults fear tremendously for job security and there’s a strong reason why it isn’t deemed a myth. So, what is this haunting phenomenon all about? Here’s everything that you need to know.

What is the Curse of 35?

It is suggested that there’s a popular belief in China that everyone in their 30s has to brave. The widespread phenomenon among white-collar employees is about struggling and confronting inevitable job insecurity after hitting 35. Hiring agencies consider people of their age too expensive to hire and move to enlist younger candidates. They say new graduates are more open to putting in extra work rather than people in their 30s. It isn’t considered a myth because most companies in China cap the hiring age. Even the Chinese government has made it legal that the official hiring age of employees for civil servant positions to be 35.

Real-life stories

A report by New York Times details real-life stories of people who have fallen prey to the haunting curse. 38-year-old Sean Liang, identified to be a tech support employee turned personal trainer, reveals he has been unemployed for the most part after hitting 35. The accentuating factors were the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s sagging economy, but Sean believes even his age has played a contributing factor to his unemployment. “I work out, so I look pretty young for my age. But in the eyes of society, people like me are obsolete," he reportedly said.

Another account shared by 32-year-old Cici Zhang claims she has been already told about being too old for her job. Her supervisor reportedly explained to her she could be easily replaced by a young graduate with just three months of training.

Why has the bitter phenomenon gained traction?

It remains unclear how the legend began creating buzz on the Chinese internet but there have been several online updates surrounding the curse. One viral post highlighted by the New York Times reads, “Too old to work at 35 and too young to retire at 60. Stay away from homeownership, marriage, children, car ownership, traffic, and drugs, and you’ll own happiness, freedom, and time.”

Chinese work culture and social impact

Age discrimination has a negative effect on those in their 30s as people largely tend to make big decisions about children and marriage around this time. With no job security, the plans could be hampered adversely. If this isn’t enough, the 996 working culture in the country only adds up to the problem. The system entrails employees to work from 9 am to 9 pm for 6 days a week.