What Is The Difference Between Delhi, New Delhi And Delhi-NCR?

The residents of Noida or Gurugram are often heard saying that they live in Delhi-NCR. In addition to this, people also use Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi-NCR to refer to the same place. However, the fact of the matter is that these three places are very different from one another. Today, let us take a few minutes to learn the correct use of these terms.

Delhi

First and foremost, Delhi, our national capital, is a union territory. States such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana share their borders with Delhi. Aside from being a hub for several industries, the old city also enjoys a rich history, dating back to the Mahabharata era. It might be exciting to know that it was called Indraprastha back in the time. It was the capital of Pandavas. Additionally, Delhi is full of architectural marvels and historical places built by the Sultans, Mughals and even the British.

New Delhi

After getting a hang of what Delhi is, it is also crucial to understand New Delhi. The Union Territory Delhi has been bifurcated into not one, not two, but nine districts and New Delhi is one of its districts. New Delhi happens to be just a small part of Delhi. Designed back in the 20th century by the British, Delhi was gifted with some beautiful architecture. Even today, tourists come to visit places such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, Parliament House, Connaught Place, and Lodhi Garden, all of which are a part of the New Delhi district.

Delhi-NCR

Now, let us shift our focus to Delhi-NCR. Given the rise in population in the national capital, the surrounding areas were given the same status as Delhi and were termed as National Capital Region or Delhi-NCR. It incorporates 19 districts in total including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, among others.

We hope this article helped you understand the difference between Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi-NCR.