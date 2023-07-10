What Is TikTok's Boat Jumping Challenge? The New Trend That Claimed 4 Lives

A dangerous trend circulating on TikTok has caught the attention of social media. It has devastating consequences. The ‘boat jumping challenge’, enticing individuals to jump off from the back of a moving boat, has led to multiple fatalities. The alarming hashtag ‘Boat jumping’ is also been used by those taking part in the trend.

According to reports, the new challenge has claimed four lives so far and left four more victims in Alabama with broken necks. Officials have indicated that they had to deal with four drownings that could have been ‘easily averted’.

Just the latest, saddest reason why I don't like TikTok (and most social media)-TikTok boat jumping challenge that sees people jump off vessels moving at high speed is blamed for FOUR deaths in Alabama - as cop says victims broke their necks instantly. pic.twitter.com/9CtrZgYCqE— Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) July 9, 2023

TikTok popularised the entire concept of this challenge, which comprises perilous water activities for individuals to participate in.

These days, there are no restrictions on an individual’s ability to have fun and make the most of the situation, but when certain activities could endanger someone’s life, it goes without saying that taking a step back just by conceding to keep up with the trends is the wisest move one could make.

In a recent interview with New York Post, Captain Jim Dennis of the Childersburg Rescue Squad indicated that the drownings could have been easily avoided. “We have had four drownings in the span of over six months,” he revealed. “I think individuals caught up in the accident were likely to do something stupid because they wanted to show it off on their social media for clout and their friends,” the captain further mentioned.

One of the cases for the challenge involved a father, the victim in the following case, his wife, three children, and other family members on his boat as the entire episode of his fatal death was being videotaped.

As per the WPDE-TV station, the most recent incident in Alabama involved a middle-aged guy and it occurred in the month of May. Another video was shown in North Carolina, in Lake Norman, in which five people are seen performing risky and ludicrous water tactics.

The allure of viral challenges has persisted, with the ‘Benadryl Challenge’ being among the latest ones. This risky trend involves individuals consuming excessive amounts of Benadryl in pursuit of a high. Tragically, the consequences of this challenge have been devastating, as two teenagers lost their lives.