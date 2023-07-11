What Is TikTok’s Girl Dinner Trend And Why Everyone Is Talking About It

TikTok has become a popular platform for sharing trends, including those related to food and meal ideas. One emerging trend on social media is called the “Girl Dinner," which is gaining popularity among users worldwide. The concept of the “Girl Dinner" revolves around creating a simple, easy-to-prepare, yet delicious final meal of the day. This typically involves assembling a dinner that includes components such as bread, meat, vegetables, cheese, and nuts. It aims to provide a quick and satisfying dinner option that requires minimal effort in its preparation.

When you are exhausted from a long day of work, it is a no-cook concept that is quite simple to make. One can consider it as a smaller version of a charcuterie board or a small snack tray. The goal is to satisfy our midnight appetite with a light dinner that includes items from several food groups in moderation rather than consuming too many calories. Additionally, it’s a fantastic way to use up refrigerated leftovers.

All across social media, the idea of a “Girl Dinner” has currently become popular. TikTok users are liking the trend since the meal consists of a variety of little, delectable snacks that require minimal cooking.

As per a report by Today, one of the first to use the hashtag #girldinner is Los Angeles-based micro-influencer Olivia Maher, who describes her dream meal as bits of cheese, fruit, bread and pickles. “I call it ‘girl dinner,’” she explains, ‘or medieval peasant.’” Maher decided to tweet her dinner while standing in her kitchen, curious whether it would resonate with anybody else – and it has.

Reports also state that with more than 24 million views and hundreds of posts - the TikTok hashtag #girldinner has its own theme song as well.

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, a few nutritionists from across the globe are reportedly on board with the new fad of having a “Girl Dinner”. They believe that consuming small amounts of delectable food can fulfil hunger desires without overindulging.

What are your thoughts on the Girl Dinner trend?