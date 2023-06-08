What The Blind Mystic, Who Predicted 9/11 Attack, Had To Say About The Year 2023

One of the most famous mystics of the 20th century, Baba Vanga is known all over the globe for her chilling predictions, many of which have come true. The blind woman, who was referred to as the Balkans’ Nostradamus, passed away in 1996. She foresaw several international catastrophes before she passed away, some of which came to pass, such as the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the 9/11 attacks, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after more than a quarter of a century since she passed away, Baba Vanga’s predictions continue to drive a chill down the spine of people. And if we go for her predictions for the year 2023, the worst is yet to come.

According to Baba Vanga’s followers, she foresaw a destructive nuclear disaster unfolding towards the end of this year. According to a New York Post report, the mystic predicted a large-scale nuclear spill that would cause devastation to the earth and lead to the accumulation of toxic clouds over Asia. Her followers think that because of the spread of deadly diseases when the air is filled with toxic clouds, other nations may be affected by the explosion.

Additionally, according to the same report, Vanga prophesied: “a powerful solar storm that will prove detrimental to the climate and that a superpower will use a biological weapon this year, causing widespread deaths". According to interpretations of her prophecies, experts believe she implied that a solar tsunami was about to occur, which may cause significant technological failure. These little storms typically happen regularly and without incident.

Vanga further projected that by 2023, lab-grown children would replace natural conceptions as the norm. She allegedly said that parents will be able to modify the characteristics and look of their children and that world leaders would decide who is born.

At the age of 12, a dust storm in Romania reportedly caused Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova to lose her sight. It is believed that she gained the power of the third eye only after losing her eyesight.