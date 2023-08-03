What's Lazy Girl Job Trend — The Latest Internet Sensation

There is no escaping the hustle culture. Though we try quite hard to get accustomed to our monotonous 9-5 jobs, at the end of the day we do feel the effects of burnout. And sometimes, striking the perfect work-life balance seems like a Herculean task. While earning money in our professions indeed enables us to live a life devoid of worry and uncertainty, there is no denying that it becomes stressful at times. While a majority of millennials have accepted this convention, Gen Z, brimming with new ideas and opinions has started to challenge the traditional conception. They have come up with a new term, the “lazy girl job".

The hashtag, “lazy girl job" popularised by social media influencer Gabrielle Judge has emerged to be a trending topic on the internet. It upholds the fresh proposition of a job that is easy-to-manage, undemanding, with the additional benefits of flexible working hours or work-from-home options, and a decent paycheque. “Lazy girl jobs” indirectly seem to promise a healthy work-life balance, especially for the benefit of women. The influencer prefers this laid-back kind of job over any corporate job, as she feels that the prevalent hustle culture is not beneficial to employees.

In a video originally shared by Gabrielle Judge, the influencer was seen explaining the pros of doing a “lazy girl job.” In her words, this type of job is where one can easily “quiet quit.” She claims that this unique profession, which majorly comprises non-technical job posts, like account manager, marketing associate and customer success manager, would enable employees to earn somewhere between Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000.

The influencer listed some benefits of a “lazy girl job.” She revealed that it would be a risk-free option for women as they will not be forced to stay out late at night, it would take away the pressures of taking care of a child while having to work simultaneously, and most importantly, both men and women would be able to operate at their “fullest potential” owing to flexible working hours, increasing their productivity. Also, there would be enough leisure time left for them to spend as they wish.

Gabrielle Judge’s Instagram handle shows the influencer speaking more about the concept of “lazy girl jobs” apart from sharing her insights on work-related matters.