What's Your Favourite Adipurush Scene? Internet Trolls Prabhas' Film With Epic Responses

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has garnered massive flak for its poor depiction of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Right from the cringe VFX work to the unintelligible dialogue and looks of the characters, fans have called out the film’s makers for numerous reasons. If memes weren’t enough, now moviegoers aren’t going easy while highlighting their favourite scene of Adipurush. It all began when a fan account of actor Prabhas put forward the question in a since-deleted tweet.

“What’s your favourite scene from Adipurush movie,” asked the Twitter page, and what followed later is a string of hilarious responses that saw viewers complimenting everything else but the movie. A user wrote, “National anthem. It all went downhill after that.”

Another joked, “I loved the scene when the interval took place because I got the opportunity to leave the movie and reach home.”

A viewer did not hold back from poking fun at the question using an iconic GIF of Paresh Rawal’s Baburao.

One user literally responded with the “exit” photo of their theatre hall.

One more said, “Black screen after the movie got over.”

There were also those who highlighted liking only the start and end credits of the movie.

Meanwhile, many were perplexed as to why moviegoers are still going to watch the film, “You actually went to the theatre to see the movie?”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles. The mythological actioner chronicles the exile period of Ayodhya’s prince Raghava when he wages a war against the demon king of Lanka for abducting his wife Janaki with fallacy.

Dubbed the most expensive Bollywood movie ever made, Adipurush hit the big screens on June 16. When it comes to audience reaction, the disappointment of viewers has affected the box office collection of the film. On Monday, the makers confirmed the film has minted about Rs 340 crore globally on its opening weekend. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh explained how the negative word of mouth collapsed the revenue of the film in its second week.