Wheel of Spanish Cheese Sells For Rs 27 Lakh At Auction, Breaks World Record

Cheese, the luscious, creamy, and often pungent delight, has an almost magical ability to elevate the simplest of dishes into something extraordinary. From the gooey goodness oozing between the layers of a burger to the tantalizing stretch of mozzarella on a slice of pizza, cheese has an undeniable power to make our taste buds dance with joy. Whether it’s sprinkled atop a salad, melted into a warm and comforting bowl of soup, or simply savoured on its own, cheese is the ingredient that adds that extra layer of deliciousness. But amidst the multitude of cheeses that grace our culinary world, there exists one that has a price that would make even the most ardent cheese lover hesitate.

Enter the Spanish Cabrales blue cheese, a delicacy that has shattered all records by being sold at an astonishing price of over $32,000 (approx. Rs 27 lakhs) at a local cheese festival, in Los Puertos, Spain.

This extraordinary wheel of cheese, weighing in at 2.17 kilograms, has etched its name into the annals of cheese history by securing a new Guinness World Record for the highest price ever paid for this dairy delight. The mastermind behind this culinary masterpiece is Guillermo Pendás, who prepared it in his family-owned factory in Los Puertos. In an interview with the Spanish news agency Efe, Guillermo Pendás admitted, “We knew we had a good cheese, but also that it is very difficult to win", as reported by the Times of London.

The making of this exceptional cheese is a tiresome process that begins with careful selection of cow’s raw milk, often blended with milk from sheep and goats. After four months of meticulous aging within the mountainous enclaves of the Cabrales region in Northern Spain, the cheese embarks on a minimum eight-month maturation period within a 4,593-foot cave, where the temperature remains a steady 44.6 degrees Fahrenheit, Guillermo Pendás’ mother Rosa Vada, who also owns the Los Puertos factory told The Independent.

She further shares that the cave, in this case, is located in Póo de Cabrales town, a place so small that its streets remain unnamed. After completing its transformation in this unique environment, the cheese is carried from the mountain’s peak to the nearby road which takes roughly an hour by foot to its final destination, a cheese shop or market. Rosa informs that this cheese typically ranges from $30 (INR 2480) to $35 (INR 2894) for a little over two pounds (0.9 kg).

The Cabrales blue cheese is no stranger to recognition, having previously clinched the title of the best Cabrales of the year at the Las Arenas’ 51st annual cheese competition. The world’s most expensive cheese at present is owned by Iván Suárez, the proprietor of El Llagar de Colloto restaurant near Oviedo, a town in northwest Spain. This person also happens to own the previous Guinness World Record-setting Cabrales cheese from 2019, acquired for €20,500 (approx. 18.5 lakhs).

According to cheese.com, Cabrales, also known as Quesu Cabrales, Queso de Cabrales, or Cabraliego, holds the prestigious PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status. This means it can only be produced within the administrative region of Cabrales Council and select towns in the Upper Peñamerella region, all located at the foot of the Picos de Europa Mountains in Asturias, Spain. A finished Cabrales is characterized by its strong, penetrating aroma and sharp, acidic, slightly salty taste. It pairs beautifully with red wine, fresh figs, salami, sweet sherry, and dry sausages.