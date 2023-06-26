CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » When 57 Inmates Were Murdered In Brazil's Worst Prison Gang War
1-MIN READ

When 57 Inmates Were Murdered In Brazil's Worst Prison Gang War

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 10:22 IST

Delhi, India

At least 39 inmates were beheaded in Altamira prison.

At least 39 inmates were beheaded in Altamira prison.

In Brazil's Altamira prison, 57 prisoners were murdered in 2019.

We’ve all heard and watched the horrors of prisons on TV shows and movies. But what happened in a prison in Brazil will send chills down your spine. We’re talking about the infamous Altamira prison where 57 prisoners were murdered in 2019.

Of the 57 casualties, 39 inmates were beheaded and 4 prison officers also lost their lives. It was considered the most violent massacre in the history of Brazil. According to the officers, a riot erupted in the jail due to a dispute over control of the drug business. The incident happened when prisoners of Primeiro Comando da Capital and Comando Vermelho gangs clashed with each other.

However, the prisoners from one gang became so enraged that they gouged out the eyes of 13 members of the opposing gang and removed the hearts of two prisoners. Shockingly, they even forcefully fed one of the eyes to the jailer.

Some of the inmates were forcibly locked inside container units and were reportedly set on fire. “Leaders of the (Comando Classe A) set fire to a cell belonging to one of the prison’s pavilions, where members of the (Comando Vermelho) were located," an official statement released by the jail authorities claimed.

“The aim was to show that it was a settling of accounts between the two groups, not a protest or rebellion against the prison system," State prisons chief Jarbas Vasconcelos said.

Almost all prisons in Brazil are considered among the worst in the world. In each facility, the number of prisoners often exceeds its capacity by a significant margin. The majority of inmates are involved in drug trafficking or are drug addicts themselves, leading to frequent conflicts.

In 1992, a massive riot occurred in the São Paulo prison, resulting in the deaths of over 100 prisoners. Hostage situations involving prison guards are not uncommon, and security personnel are responsible for intervening and separating the conflicting parties.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. viral news
  3. news18-discover
first published:June 26, 2023, 10:22 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 10:22 IST