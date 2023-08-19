When A 23-Feet Python Swallowed Indonesian Farmer At One Go

Pythons are huge snakes that kill their prey with massive force. Like other powerful serpents including anacondas, pythons grab their target with their mouths and wrap them around. These snakes can eat fully-grown humans at one go. One such case was reported a few years back. According to reports, a 25-year-old Indonesian farmer named Akbar Salubiro had gone missing in 2017. Later, he was found inside the body of a python in West Sulawesi, a province in Indonesia. Police informed the media that Akbar had gone missing when he went to harvest palm oil on Sulawesi Island. The villagers reported to the police when Akbar was missing for 24 hours. The police started the search, but failed to find Akbar anywhere. Akbar’s friends finally found an immobile python near the family’s palm plantation at 10 pm that looked a little bigger than normal size. When they cut the python’s body open with an 18-inch hunting knife, they found Akbar’s body inside it. They pulled him out and clicked the pictures that went viral on social media. Akbar’s wife Munu got to know about this incident after watching the pictures. The python that swallowed Akbar was 7 metres long (23 feet) and belonged to the reticulated python species. This species is known to be the world’s longest reptile that suffocates its victims before killing them.

Village secretary Salubiro Junaidi told The Sun newspaper that people had heard cries from the palm grove the night before Akbar was found in the snake’s stomach. There are rare instances when Pythons kill humans, but reticulated python snake species are known to be responsible for many deaths. The entire process of removing the body of the dead from the snake’s stomach was captured on a video, which is not available now.

Recently, Cornwallive.com reported how a man spotted this dangerous reptile in UK’s West Cornwall. The man named Shaun Roberts was on his way to work when he spotted a massive reticulated python slithering across the road. He was driving from his home in Troon, Scotland towards the small village of Praze-an-Beeble, near Camborne. Shaun, a 49-year-old armed forces veteran, thought he had witnessed a branch in the road and stopped to move it out the way. The branch soon started to move and Shaun realised that it was a snake.