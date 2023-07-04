When A Friend Turned Foe And Tried To Murder A Pregnant 18-year-old US Woman

Children are often regarded as precious gifts from God, and the love a mother holds for her child knows no bounds. The mere thought of any harm befalling her little one can deeply affect her well-being. Now, envision the unimaginable anguish of a mother whose child is stolen, not just from her arms, but from within her womb. A chilling incident came to light when a woman shared her harrowing experience on social media, revealing the shocking betrayal of a person she had considered her well-wisher.

The incident dates back to 2011 involving Angelique Robledo, a resident of Arizona. At the time, Angelique was expecting her first child, and one of her friends, Kassandra Toruga, had been instrumental in arranging her identification. This seemingly helpful friend, who claimed to be 18 years old and also pregnant, formed a close bond with Angelique. They spent quality time together, forging what Angelique believed to be a genuine friendship. However, the true intentions of Kassandra would soon be unveiled, leaving Angelique in utter disbelief.

Angelique and Kassandra had connected on the grounds of their shared experience of being 18 and pregnant. In a subsequent interview, Angelique recounted the chilling details of her friend’s sinister plot to lure her into her bedroom to murder her and steal her unborn baby. She stated, “Kassandra visited my home, bringing a bag of presents for the upcoming baby, and used one of them as a nursery light to lure me into my bedroom. She was acting weird, but I didn’t have any reason not to trust her. It may sound crazy, but I had a gut feeling that something bad was going to happen to me."

As it turned out, Kassandra had been befriending pregnant women, spending significant amounts of time with them and cunningly becoming their closest confidante. When the time for delivery arrived, she would ruthlessly cut open the woman’s abdomen and abduct the baby from within. Angelique narrowly escaped, as Kassandra targeted her under the guise of a visit to her house, intending to launch an attack under the cover of darkness. Thankfully, Angelique managed to elude the grasp of her assailant and survive the horrifying encounter.

Subsequently, when Angelique reported the incident to the authorities, the shocking truth of Kassandra’s baby-stealing endeavours came to light. The case exposed a deeply disturbing pattern of abductions from the womb, perpetrated by Kassandra and left a community in disbelief and horror.