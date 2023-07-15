CHANGE LANGUAGE
When Bank Employee's Quick Response Led To Robber's Arrest

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 19:57 IST

Delhi, India

The incident unfolded at PNC Bank on July 7. (Representative Image)

The suspect, identified as James Timothy Kelly, entered the bank armed with a mesh bag and a note.

In a remarkable turn of events, a cashier in Florida successfully prevented a bank robbery and led to the arrest of the robber. The incident unfolded at PNC Bank on July 7, leaving witnesses and authorities amazed by the cashier’s clever tactics. As per an affidavit obtained by Miami New Times, the suspect, James Timothy Kelly, entered the bank armed with a mesh bag and a note demanding “give me the money”. However, the cashier, displaying remarkable wit, pretended not to see the note and instead handed Kelly a withdrawal slip. This unexpected response prompted Kelly to explicitly state his intentions, leading to his subsequent arrest. “I am not here for that. I am here to rob you," he said, as detailed in the affidavit.

Undeterred by the suspect’s explicit intentions, the cashier “pretended she was having computer issues and asked Kelly to take a seat.” At this point, Kelly dutifully obliged but it soon led to his arrest. While the exact motive behind the cashier’s actions remains unclear, it is evident that her actions ultimately led to law enforcement being alerted. Entering through a back entrance, officers apprehended the suspect. The affidavit stated, “Responding law enforcement officers entered PNC Bank through the back entrance and found Kelly sitting in the lobby.”

Kelly was promptly taken into custody and transported to the FBI’s Miami office for further questioning. In a surprising turn of events, he confessed to his attempted robbery, admitting defeat in the face of the cashier’s ingenious strategy.

Now facing severe legal consequences, the failed robber finds himself potentially serving up to 20 years in jail for his ill-fated heist endeavour. His foiled plans serve as a stark reminder that crime rarely pays and that even the most seemingly ordinary individuals possess the capacity for extraordinary bravery and resourcefulness.

