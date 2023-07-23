When Barbie Met Oppenheimer: Movie Theatre Screen Glitch is Hilarious Nod to Barbenheimer

The clash of two vastly different films, Barbie and Oppenheimer created a unique pop culture phenomenon: Barbenheimer. Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece delves into the life of the father of the atomic bomb. On the other hand, Greta Gerwig’s film is centred around the beloved doll. Ever thought what would happen if these two films combine? Twitter user ‘Britt Rivera’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how his sister went to see Oppenheimer and the screen turned pink for some time.

Also Read: Hyderabad Man Boards Vande Bharat Express to Urinate And Ends Up Losing Rs 6,000, Here is How

“My sister just saw Oppenheimer and something went wrong and half the screen was pink for the last 20 minutes of the movie so she got the true Barbenheimer experience,” wrote the Twitter user as he shared an image of the same. Even though it was a glitch, people seem to be quite entertained by it on Twitter.

My sister just saw Oppenheimer and something went wrong and half the screen was pink for the last 20 minutes of the movie so she got the true Barbenheimmer experience pic.twitter.com/tpX7hZe2ND— Britt Rivera (@kindamoviesnob) July 22, 2023

“When stuff like this happened to that qanon movie all those guys rearranged their worldviews on a dime to incorporate a brand new conspiracy theory about AMC theaters specifically targeting patriots with Movie Repression,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Showing people this every time they tell me that you HAVE to see certain movies at the theater because the experience is better.”

the way it was meant to be seen https://t.co/jDJE4ZxEwh— ️ Miley (@youwouldntpost) July 23, 2023

The Barbie marketing is so impressive. https://t.co/ufcQtEscne— salma the kid khan (@salma_khan) July 22, 2023

Why do I keep hearing about things going wrong in Oppenheimer showings https://t.co/QF9iymjCq9— Rosalin-Charade Maniacs (@Rosaline1011) July 22, 2023

i would have oppenheimered the cinema https://t.co/OGbKjhdX7b— madeleine✶ (@pilatesgirly) July 22, 2023

Also Read: Shocking Video of BYJU’s Employee Fighting With Boss Over Incentives Surfaces on Twitter

Meanwhile, it seems like Christopher Nolan is ruling the Indian box office this weekend. The film opened to a whopping Rs 13.50 crore in India and has only seen a rise on day 2 as it collected Rs 17 crore. Cillian Murphy’s film has beaten Barbie in India.