When Bulls Used To Be Be Named After Deceased Brothers And Sons In Bikaner

Bullfighting used to be a popular sport and a source of entertainment earlier. The game has been quite popular in parts of Spain, France, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Portugal, and Ecuador. Even though it has been banned and considered illegal in many parts of the world, there are a few areas that are still involved in the game. Bullfighting was also quite popular in parts of India. Around 30-35 years ago, many bullfights used to occur in Bikaner. Radheshyam Aggarwal, a bull tamer, has talked about the scenario of bullfighting in the city in an interview with News18 and how people’s perceptions have changed about bulls. He revealed that earlier, thousands of people used to come and see the bullfights. Bulls were also respected in the city, and they were considered of the same caste as their owners. According to him, bulls were also named in memory of the owners’ deceased close relatives like sons and brothers.

Radheshyam shared that his father was always involved with cows, but once he kept a bull in their home as well. He revealed that he named the bull Suraj in memory of his son. He explained that the bulls used to have names; so that, when called, they could return to their owners. He added that their family used to feed the bull a lot of ghee. Their family had also urged the government to have an open field where bullfighting could take place, as thousands of people would gather at the place to watch the fight.

He also shared his own experience of having a bull named Shyam. He revealed that everyone in the area was fascinated by the black colour of his bull. He further added that his bull once fought with another bull. Around 500 people had gathered in the area to enjoy their fight. He revealed that the fight went on for 2 hours, and finally, his bull won in the end.

Radheshyam believed that people were less involved with their work and business in earlier times, which made them develop an interest in such games. He added that nowadays, people are engrossed in their work. Earlier, their work used to start after 10 am and end by 5 pm, giving them more time to focus on recreational activities.