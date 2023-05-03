CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

When Elon Musk Broke Tesla Cybertruck's Window In Live Demo To Prove Its Toughness

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:54 IST

Delhi, India

Elon Musk threw a steel ball on Tesla Cybertruck’s window.

Handling the awkward situation, Elon Musk told the audience that there was “a little room for improvement"

In a live demo of Tesla Cybertruck’s indestructible credentials, Elon Musk ended up smashing the vehicle’s window. The futuristic-looking Cybertruck, which was unveiled in November 2019, was designed to combine the utility of a truck with sports car performance, and Musk was eager to prove its toughness. During the launch event, he asked Tesla design chief Franz von Holshausen to throw a steel ball at the ‘shatterproof’ glass. Unfortunately, the glass didn’t hold up, and von Holshausen ended up breaking two windows. Despite the awkwardness of the situation, Musk tried to make light of the incident. He told the audience that there was “a little room for improvement" and joked that they would “fix it in post."

The embarrassing incident didn’t go unnoticed, and the internet was soon flooded with memes comparing the Cybertruck to everything from a tank to a prop from a video game. Musk later explained what had gone wrong, responding to a fan’s tweet. He revealed that the sledgehammer impact on the door had cracked the base of the glass, which was why the steel ball didn’t bounce off. He also noted that they should have done the steel ball test on the window before trying the door. “Yup. The sledgehammer impact on the door cracked the base of the glass, which is why the steel ball didn’t bounce off. Should have done a steel ball on the window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time…” he wrote.

Despite the setback, the Cybertruck has remained a hotly anticipated vehicle, with pre-orders for the futuristic truck reportedly exceeding half a million in the months following its launch. The incident also had a real-world impact on Tesla’s bottom line. LADbible reported that according to Forbes, the company’s share price dropped by six per cent in the wake of the demo, wiping $768 million (over Rs 62 billion) from Elon Musk’s net worth in a single day.

While the window-breaking incident may have been an embarrassing moment for Musk and Tesla, it also highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. It’s clear that the Cybertruck is not your average pickup truck, and its unique design and features are sure to make it a hit with those looking for a vehicle that’s both durable and stylish.

first published:May 03, 2023, 12:35 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 12:54 IST