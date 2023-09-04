CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Viral » When Even A Hurricane Could Not Stop This Man From Going For Cycling
2-MIN READ

When Even A Hurricane Could Not Stop This Man From Going For Cycling

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 18:28 IST

Delhi, India

The water was so deep that even the wheels of the bicycle were barely visible. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The man is seen cycling through a water-logged street after the Idalia Hurricane hit Florida last week.

Hurricanes are one of the most dangerous from of natural calamities on our planet. Unleashing life-threatening thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, hurricanes are responsible for causing large-scale destruction. However, some people dare to challenge nature’s power, doing some of the most unbelievable activities possible even during a severe situation. A video of one such act has popped up on platform X (formerly known as Twitter). In the clip, a man can be seen casually riding his bicycle in not-so-optimal surroundings in Tampa, Florida. The Tweet was posted by @policyscoop on August 30. It was accompanied by a tweet that read, “Despite officials warnings, a man tried to ride his bicycle around Tampa Bay this morning after the storm surge over 4ft.” The man was wearing a helmet and after taking a few strides he got down from his bicycle. The water was so deep that even the wheels of the bicycle were barely visible.

Watch the video here:

The Tweet has received more than a million views. It sparked mixed reactions on the platform as not all people were thrilled by the man’s actions. One person tweeted, “Taking unnecessary risks during a storm can be extremely dangerous. Let’s prioritize safety and follow officials’ advice to ensure our well-being.”

Another user wrote, “This is unbelievably dangerous. Tempting fate when someone else might have to risk their life to save dodos like this.”

Other users were able to look at the funnier side of this dangerous stunt. A reply read, “Snakes or alligators, which one does he want?’

“Florida is gonna Florida,” read a reply.

A man joked about the importance of exercising and said, “Gotta get that workout in!”

The Idalia Hurricane is one of the worst natural calamities the United States has seen in a while. It first made an impact in Florida, razing homes and electricity poles. Thousands of workers were rushed to restore electricity in Florida but, reportedly, 1,00,000 people remained without electricity on Thursday night. The storm next swung towards Georgia, flooding several South Carolina beaches. An aftermath video of the storm was later released showing the damage the storm had caused.

The destruction caused US President Joe Biden to visit Florida on September 2. The intent was to survey the destruction and comfort the victims. Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential rival, opted not to visit the town. Joe Biden took an aerial tour of the storm-stricken site and also received a briefing from local officials. Biden believed that no one “intelligent” could deny that the world is going through climate change.

