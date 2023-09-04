When Even A Hurricane Could Not Stop This Man From Going For Cycling

Hurricanes are one of the most dangerous from of natural calamities on our planet. Unleashing life-threatening thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, hurricanes are responsible for causing large-scale destruction. However, some people dare to challenge nature’s power, doing some of the most unbelievable activities possible even during a severe situation. A video of one such act has popped up on platform X (formerly known as Twitter). In the clip, a man can be seen casually riding his bicycle in not-so-optimal surroundings in Tampa, Florida. The Tweet was posted by @policyscoop on August 30. It was accompanied by a tweet that read, “Despite officials warnings, a man tried to ride his bicycle around Tampa Bay this morning after the storm surge over 4ft.” The man was wearing a helmet and after taking a few strides he got down from his bicycle. The water was so deep that even the wheels of the bicycle were barely visible.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Despite officials' warnings, a man tried to ride his bicycle around Tampa Bay this morning after the storm surge over 4ft.#Idalia #Hurricane #IDALIAhurricane pic.twitter.com/phPlI68LOG— Policy Scoop (@policyscoop) August 30, 2023

The Tweet has received more than a million views. It sparked mixed reactions on the platform as not all people were thrilled by the man’s actions. One person tweeted, “Taking unnecessary risks during a storm can be extremely dangerous. Let’s prioritize safety and follow officials’ advice to ensure our well-being.”

Taking unnecessary risks during a storm can be extremely dangerous. Let's prioritize safety and follow officials' advice to ensure our well-being. 🚴‍♂️— AngeLink (@Angelinkinc) August 30, 2023

Another user wrote, “This is unbelievably dangerous. Tempting fate when someone else might have to risk their life to save dodos like this.”

That is unbelievably dangerous. Tempting fate when someone else might have to risk their life to save dodos like this.— mention-it-all (@yecartbackwards) August 30, 2023

Other users were able to look at the funnier side of this dangerous stunt. A reply read, “Snakes or alligators, which one does he want?’

Snakes or alligators 🐊 which one does he want?— Gina Lee (@iam_glb_) August 30, 2023

“Florida is gonna Florida,” read a reply.

Florida is gonna Florida 🤣— ANIÐ (@BIT88MPH2021) August 30, 2023

A man joked about the importance of exercising and said, “Gotta get that workout in!”

Gotta get that workout in!— Joel K. (@AmazonPrimePros) August 30, 2023

The Idalia Hurricane is one of the worst natural calamities the United States has seen in a while. It first made an impact in Florida, razing homes and electricity poles. Thousands of workers were rushed to restore electricity in Florida but, reportedly, 1,00,000 people remained without electricity on Thursday night. The storm next swung towards Georgia, flooding several South Carolina beaches. An aftermath video of the storm was later released showing the damage the storm had caused.

The destruction caused US President Joe Biden to visit Florida on September 2. The intent was to survey the destruction and comfort the victims. Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential rival, opted not to visit the town. Joe Biden took an aerial tour of the storm-stricken site and also received a briefing from local officials. Biden believed that no one “intelligent” could deny that the world is going through climate change.