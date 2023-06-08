When Imperial Japanese Army Forced Girls To Become 'Comfort Women'

Comfort women refer to the system of sexual slavery formed and controlled by the Japanese Imperial Army between 1932 and 1945. According to History.com, thousands of Chinese and Korean women were subjected to forced prostitution over the years. The website states that the Imperial Japanese Army used to abduct and rape them in comfort stations during World War 2. There are very few survivors of comfort women and an estimated 90 per cent didn’t survive the war.

This system is the largest case of state-sponsored human trafficking and sexual slavery in modern history. Brothels had existed in the Japanese Military since 1932 but they expanded greatly after Imperial Japan attempted to take over the Republic of China and a larger portion of Asia.

According to the Association for Asian Studies, girls as young as twelve years old were also forced into becoming comfort women. Many women from Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam were also subjected to forced prostitution. The Army also sexually assaulted women from Thailand, East Timor, Dutch East Indies and European women in Japanese-occupied territories.

The most often used way to recruit young girls in Korea was making false promises of employment as factory workers, nurses, laundry workers or kitchen helpers. A girl, Yong Soo Lee, was one of three survivors who testified before the US House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee. She earlier revealed the violations of their civil liberties by the Japanese government.

One of the last remaining witnesses to the truth about Japan’s wartime sex slaves, Lin Yanjin had recounted her struggle as a comfort woman earlier. Lin had told a website that she was raped by Japanese soldiers for five months in 1943 on the Chinese island of Hainan. She was 17 years old at that time and suffered beatings and cigarette burns which left her in constant pain. However, Japan’s political leaders including late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had denied these accounts. He had said earlier that the comfort women were not forced into prostitution. But Abe had acknowledged that the brokers procuring women otherwise had forced the victims to work as prostitutes.