When Kid's Disappearing Magic Trick Takes An Unexpected Turn

Children’s innocence often melts people’s hearts, making them all the more adorable. There is a magic trick going around on the internet where little kids attempt the famous disappearing act next to an obvious exit route. A Twitter video has gone viral in which a child can be seen attempting that very disappearing act with a red blanket, but things take an unexpected turn when he realises his exit route is blocked.

The video has left social media users in splits as they empathise with the child’s failed magic trick. In the video, the child can be seen holding a red blanket and trying to disappear next to a door. He is all smiles and clearly thinks he is all prepared to show off his new skills. However, as he turns towards the door on his left, he bumps into it, making him fall down.

pic.twitter.com/lMnj0upaNS— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) April 26, 2023

The video has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter and has spread smiles widely on other social media platforms. Social media users have been quick to share their reactions and sympathise with the child. Some saw a resemblance with the child in their own self. Others gave him a little hint about the rules of doing such tricks. A tweet read, “That’s me… trying to disappear from my problems.”

That's me… trying to disappear from my problems.— Mahar Abubakar Siddique (@Abubakar_sedeq) April 26, 2023

“He charmed me with his commitment to this trick,” another user tweeted.

He charmed me with his commitment to this trick.— IXF (@IXFluencer) April 26, 2023

“Magicians don’t perform without preparation, that’s one of the rules,” wrote a user.

Magicians don't perform without preparation, that's one of the rules😄— 吃任任818 (@renxinyu818) April 26, 2023

This is not the only magic trick floating around on the internet. A spooky and astonishing magic trick using shadow illusions has become a hot topic on Twitter. In the video, a magician creates the illusion of a shadow freezing in place for several seconds after the body has moved away from the light. A woman volunteers to participate in the trick to witness the magician’s capabilities. She extends her hands to the magician with her index fingers pointing for him to hold. The magician begins the illusion by asking if she can see her shadow on the table and instructs her to focus on the black outline of her hand. He starts the countdown, signalling something is about to happen.

Without using any spells, the magician releases the woman’s hand, and she pulls it back. However, her shadow remains on the table. It takes her a moment to process what has happened before she gasps in amazement at the creepy trickery. The woman moves several feet away from the table, clearly taken aback by the spooky illusion.

The video has generated a lot of attention on Twitter, with many users expressing their surprise and admiration for the magician’s skilful use of shadow illusions.

Read all the Latest News here