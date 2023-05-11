When Life Gives You A Traffic Stop, Dance Out Of It; Elderly Man Shows How It's Done

A traffic violation stop in South Carolina took a funny turn when an old man ended up giving officers a lesson on clog dancing. The dashcam footage of the incident was shared on Facebook by the Pickens Police Department, capturing Officer Woodmansee having a conversation with the elderly. The man who was pulled over on Sunday morning, May 7, can be seen standing outside his vehicle shortly after failing to abide by traffic rules. The authorities claim he failed to maintain his lane during his ride and was stopped for a brief interrogation.

In the video, the man can be seen asking the officer “Do you dance?” after showing off his dancing clogs. The latter who was unaware of the dance style replied, “No, I’ve never seen it before.” The elderly then offers to teach her an easy step, “All right. Then I’ll two-step.” The officer inquires, “Do what?” To which the old man explains, “I’m going to dance with you. Come on, and I’ll show you how to do it.” When Woodmansee asks, “Right here?” The man nods.

Initially, the officer only agrees to watch him dance but eventually agrees to join the impromptu session.

“All right. Now, take one backward and two forward,” he teaches Woodmansee. She says, “That’s awesome. Do you like singing too?” When everything is said and done the authorities bid a cordial farewell to the jolly person with bright smiles on their faces. While sharing the video online, the Peckins Police Department revealed the unidentified person was on his way back from Cotton Eyed Joe’s, a local dance hall located in the area.

“We brought you the traffic stop concert, and now we bring you the traffic stop clogging lesson. Officer Woodmansee has an eye for finding gifted people on traffic stops. This stop for failure to maintain lane quickly turned into a two-step dance lesson from a kind gentleman who had just left Cotton Eyed Joe’s,” stated the police. The department also thanked the elderly for his friendly nature and for teaching their officer the two-step dance.

“We are not sure yet if Officer Woodmansee will receive training credits from the Criminal Justice Academy for learning the two-step but it definitely brought a smile to our face. Thank you Sir for this great lesson and keep having fun at Cotton Eyed Joe’s, a local dance hall located on W. Main Street,” they added.

Watch the video here:

Within a span of two days, the clip has amassed over 16,000 views on Facebook, leaving users to flood the comment section with wide appreciation.