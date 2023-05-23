When McDonald’s Was Accused Of Serving Bacon In Fish Sandwich To A Muslim Family

McDonald’s is one of America’s leading fast-food chains. From fries to burgers, wraps, and milkshakes, there is nothing that you don’t find at Mcdonald’s. People usually order the item of their choice at the restaurant or from the comforts of their homes. Overall, McDonald’s, which has its outlets in various parts of the world, is considered one of the trustworthy brands in terms of food. But, back in 2022, their reputation took a hit with a serious allegation. An official complaint alleged that employees at a Massachusetts-based McDonald’s restaurant served bacon to a Muslim woman and her kids.

According to a report by the New York Post, a woman named Alahmar arrived at the restaurant on June 29, 2022, with her twin sons. They ordered a fish sandwich and packed away the order to have it outside at a park. As per the complaint lodged, one of the kids noticed the bacon and pointed it out to his mother. Not only was there bacon in the sandwich but the workers had put an extra piece of the meat as well.

The Muslim family did not eat the sandwich, but one of Alahmar’s sons had a bite of the lower half of the bun, having the fish fillet. Furious at the incident, Alahmar’s husband stormed into the McDonald’s store the same evening, showing the workers the bacon sandwich. They even demanded that their money should be returned.

“It is commonly known that Islam forbids Muslims from eating pork,” read the complaint. In an interaction with a media channel, the father said that pork pieces were discovered in his son’s sandwich. He claimed the incident to be disrespectful in terms of religion and feelings. He added that no such incident should ever happen to any family.

As per CAIR lawyer Barbara Dougan, McDonald’s should better train their employees in handling the orders of customers for preventing such a situation. When the incident reached the ears of the McDonald’s spokesperson, he immediately apologised to the family for the grave mistake, reports New York Post. He has assured on behalf of the workers that this huge mistake will never be repeated ever again.