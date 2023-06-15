When Nap Is Important Than Pheras: This Bride Is All Things Relatable

Indian weddings are a grand affair. But behind all that extravagant celebration is a lot of effort that could be tiring. The behind-the-scenes toll of wedding preparations and the exhausting nature of the ceremonies are rarely discussed. A video, making rounds on the internet, has given a humorous twist to the discussion. The video captures the bride asleep just moments before her pheras, a traditional wedding ritual.

The internet is abuzz ever since the video of this hilarious incident was posted on Instagram. It shows the bride, elegantly dressed in a heavily embroidered lehenga, peacefully sleeping just moments before the start of the wedding rituals. Meanwhile, the groom, sitting in the mandap, is engrossed in the ongoing rituals.

One of the attendees, who decided to add an amusing twist by incorporating the song “Oh No, Oh No El Origen”, recorded the video. The caption accompanying the clip humorously states, “When nap is important."

Watch the video here:

Since its appearance on social media, the video has gained immense popularity, with over 7.8 million views and 199k likes ever since it is posted.

A few months back, a video depicting a bride sleeping on her wedding day gained immense popularity on social media. The caption accompanying the video humorously stated, “Here comes the sleepy bride (Me). When it’s already 0630 in the morning & the wedding is still going on."

In the clip, the bride is dressed in a stunning red and orange lehenga, seated on a sofa, while the groom stands beside her. Unbeknownst to her, her friends recorded this candid moment of the sleepy bride.

The video had various comments where some people agreed with the bride, and some did not. A user mentioned, “This also happened with me when we pandit ji was explaining the seven things which husband and wife should and shouldn’t do at that very time my wife also started to sleep like her.” While another user said, “She must be tired and not had proper sleep last night.”

These videos serve as a gentle reminder that may be taking a short break in the chaos and busyness of wedding ceremonies may actually be a good idea.