When Ratan Tata Secured a Job By Writing Resume on Electric Typewriter at IBM Office

Indian industrialist Ratan Naval Tata is a philanthropist, and a former chairman of Tata Sons. He has also served as the chairman of Tata Group and still continues to head its charitable trusts. The industrialist has also been honoured with the highest civilian awards of India, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008, and Padma Bhushan 2000. Now, a story has emerged and it is doing rounds on the internet. Not many know but in the 1960s, Ratan Tata was all set to settle down in Los Angeles after completing his architecture and structural engineering degree from Cornell University. However, due to unavoidable circumstances of his grandmother’s deteriorating health, he had to return to India.

When he was back in India, he received a job offer from IBM. However, Tata Group’s then chairman JRD Tata was not so happy about it. According to reports, Ratan Tata revealed that he got a call from him where he said that he cannot be here in India and working for IBM. “I was in the IBM office and I remember he asked me for a resume, which I didn’t have. The IBM office had electric typewriters so I sat one evening and typed out a resume on their typewriter and gave it to him,” he said.

This is how he managed to secure a job with Tata Industries.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, an old video of Ratan Tata went viral. In the video, originally posted in 2015, Ratan Tata can be seen talking about the time he encountered a gangster who was targeting Tata Motors. Shared by the Columbia Business School on their YouTube channel, the video features the legendary industrialist sharing details of an incident from the early 1990s when he was serving as the chairman of Tata Sons. He says that despite everyone not agreeing to his decision, he confronted a gangster trying to extort money from Tata Motors.

In the video, he talks about two weeks after he took charge as Tata Sons chairman, he encountered a major issue within the company involving a workers’ union. Ratan Tata explains that there was an outsider, a gangster, who believed their union held substantial wealth and wanted to seize control. He had around 200 followers who were disruptive, violent, and intimidating, while the remaining 4,000 plant workers were not involved.