'When The Weekend Says Who Are You': Smriti Irani's Saturday Post Is ROFL

The weekend is here, and no one says it better than Union Minister Smriti Irani. The politician shared a clip that will surely leave you in splits. Smriti Irani described a hilarious scene from the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker movie Rush Hour 3 as a “powerlifter”. The scene, which shows Chris Tucker’s funny conversation with a group of monks will definitely make your day. “When the weekend says who are U caption courtesy Bhavna Tokekar …Aadar Sahit Sun Lo powerlifter hai (Listen respectfully, it’s a powerlifter)”, Irani wrote tagging champion powerlifter Bhavna Tokekar.

If you found yourself laughing out loud about “Yu” and “Mi”, then you aren’t alone.

“You n Me …in a state of confusion,” a comment read.

Some people said that the clip was the perfect start to their weekend. “What a start to the weekend!!!” an individual commented.

Some users were nostalgic about the movie. “Classic from Rush Hour 3! Love it,” a comment read.

Of course, people could not help but remember Paresh Rawal’s character Babu Bhaiya from the Hera Pheri franchise here. “Bahut confusion hai babu bhaiya,” a user joked.

Users wrote how the video brought a smile to their faces. “That’s really funny… Sometimes we all go through tough times and these videos make us smile. Be stress-free,” an account remarked.

This is not the only time Smriti Irani has won over the internet with her posts. The BJP leader had earlier shared a clip about Monday blues that was relatable to everyone. The video featured Pankaj Tripathi conveying his feelings about Mondays.

The Minister for Women and Child Development summed up her Monday mantra as “Jab koi pooche “ kaisa laga Monday aapko …..” video courtesy Internet. sabka ek hi dukh hai …”

Smriti Irani also posted a funny clip from Hera Pheri, joking about how everyone dreads the arrival of Mondays. The clip showed Akshay Kumar threatening to leave the house, while Paresh Rawal dared him to do so. Any guesses as to who the video described as Monday?

Irani had shared the clip with the tag Monday mayhem, perfectly describing everyone’s feelings about the day.

