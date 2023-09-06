When This Brit Switched On His Factory Oven Without Realising There Was A Man Inside

A distressful incident happened in 2010 in Runcorn, England. As time passed by, the horrific memories of the gruesome death of a man who was reportedly ‘cooked alive’ still haunt people. Trapped inside a giant oven, the man named Alan Catterall had his own skin melted onto the door. In a strange development, no one helped him and reached out for help despite his desperate screams echoing through a factory.

Alan Catterall died in an unfortunate incident while on duty at Pyranha Mouldings, a kayak-making factory located in Cheshire. His task included cleaning plastic off the sides of the mammoth-sized oven. On the day when the tragic incident occurred, Alan was performing his regular work. Unfortunately, his co-worker Mark Francis, unaware of Alan’s presence inside the oven, switched it on. The temperature inside the oven began increasing and in the aftermath, Alan desperately tried to escape and also screamed for help.

To bring everyone’s attention to himself, he also resorted to hitting on the walls of the oven with a crowbar. However, nothing worked and the heat was becoming unbearable. Podcaster Mr Ballen recounted the horrific scene and noted, “The walls of the oven would have glowed red-hot and before long the crowbar he was using to try to open the door must have become so hot he couldn’t have held it."

He added, “The ground as well would have been red hot and his shoes would have begun to melt and then the air temperature inside would have gotten so unbelievably hot he couldn’t have breathed."

It was so much noisy in the factory that workers elsewhere could not hear the screams of Alan. They were oblivious to his dire situation. Soon, it was all his skin on the door because of pounding on it. Eventually, the unimaginable pain led Alan to collapse to the ground as he was cooked alive.

Alan was found a few hours later after the operators opened the oven door. He was declared dead at the scene. In connection with this horrific incident, the firm’s technical director Peter Mackereth was accused of health and safety breaches.