When This Thai Woman Was Handed The Longest Prison Sentence In History

A woman in Thailand has been sentenced to prison for a bizarre number of years. According to reports, she was involved in a crime that affected people not just in her country but from other places as well.

Chamoy Thipyaso was sentenced to jail for 1,41,708 years after she conned a lot of people through a chit-fund scheme. Reportedly, she set up a chit-fund scheme called Mae Chamoy Fund, and it was set up to appear like an oil share that would offer higher returns for those who invested money in it. The woman defrauded almost 16,000 people from different parts of the world and made somewhere between USD 200-300 million.

Chamoy used to work as an employee under the Petroleum Authority of Thailand, which is a government oil company. It was found that she made her scheme appear legitimate by using her connections in the Royal Thai Air Force. Reportedly, she even managed to convince the Royal Family of Thailand and several military figures to invest in her scheme. Her scheme was not just limited to the people of Thailand. It was found that she sold this chit-fund scheme to various people in Kerala as well, claiming that it would help them develop their financial situations.

During the 1980s, it was brought to light that she stole millions of dollars from a lot of people and was sentenced to jail for 1,41,078 years, making it the longest sentence ever for anyone in the world.

But she just served eight years in prison. At that time, the law in Thailand only allowed those convicted of fraud to serve a maximum sentence of 20 years. In the end, she walked out of jail in less than a decade.