When This Woman Joined Her Brother-in-law On His Pyre And Became 'Sati Mata'

Sati practice, once prevalent in Rajasthan, involved widows made to sacrifice their lives alongside their deceased husbands. This act was common during the monarchy, particularly if a husband died in war or famine. However, a remarkable incident in Nagaur’s Akala village showcases a different narrative. A woman demonstrated self-respect by sacrificing herself to protect her brother-in-law from dacoits, countering the traditional Sati practice. This incident underscores a unique bond and mutual sacrifice that stands apart from the historical norm.

Around 500 years ago, in the village of Akala, an incident unfolded that left a lasting impression on the villagers. As the story goes, a brother-in-law was escorting his sister-in-law. Along the way, they encountered dacoits near the village who attempted to rob them. The brother-in-law valiantly sacrificed his life while protecting his sister-in-law.

Despite her pleas, the dacoits tragically killed him. Remarkably, the sister-in-law chose not to let her self-respect and her brother-in-law’s sacrifice be tarnished. In an act of courage, she collected wood from the villagers, set her brother-in-law’s pyre ablaze, and joined him on the funeral pyre. With devotion in her heart, she united with her brother-in-law in death. To this day, the sister-in-law is revered as Sati Mata in the village.

According to Madanlal, a villager, the courageous act of self-respect displayed by the sister-in-law who became Sati led to the establishment of a sacred site. Villagers united to construct a platform in her honour and over time, it became a place of worship. Many believe that divine power is present there. Interestingly, it’s said that walking around this area can cure warts on the body. As an offering of prasad, people give items like buari, broom and ona to Sati Mata. This demonstrates how her story has transformed into a place of reverence and healing for the villagers.

Sati was a practice found in certain Hindu communities where a widow, following her husband’s death, either willingly or under duress, took her own life. The most widely recognised form of sati involves a woman immolating herself on her husband’s funeral pyre. Nevertheless, alternate versions of sati also exist, such as being interred alive alongside the husband’s body or drowning. This practice has been a subject of historical discussion due to its profound societal implications.