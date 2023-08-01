When US Woman Received Rs 1.63 Crore Phone Bill Due To One Mistake

Imagine the shock of receiving an unexpectedly high phone or electricity bill. This is exactly what happened to a woman from Florida, US, who was left stunned when she received her monthly mobile phone bill, amounting to more than £155,000 (Rs 1.63 crore). This incident, originally reported in 2011, has recently resurfaced on the internet.

The woman, Celina Aarons, had shared her mobile plan with her two brothers, who have special needs and heavily relied on messaging and data for communication. Normally, Celina’s monthly bill would be over £130 (Rs 13,715.14). However, when her brothers moved from the US to Canada for a fortnight, they were charged for international services as well as for the extensive data they used. As per the Daily Star, the woman had not checked the terms and conditions of her contract regarding overseas usage.

According to reports, they sent over 2,000 texts and downloaded videos, resulting in data charges of more than £15,000 (Rs 15.83 lakh) alone. When Celina received her monthly bill the following month, she was shocked to find an invoice amounting to $201,000 (Rs 1.65 crore).

She contacted her service provider, T-Mobile, to rectify the bill. However, T-Mobile insisted that the bill was accurate. Despite Celina’s argument that the company failed to give her a notice when her bill crossed the $200,000 (Rs 1.62 crore) mark, T-Mobile didn’t pay heed. The situation changed when Miami TV station WSVN-TV stepped in on Celina’s behalf. Following their intervention, the phone provider agreed to reduce the bill to $2,500 (Rs 2.05 lakh) and allowed her six months to clear the debt.

In a similar incident in 2018, a Polish charity group received a massive bill, thanks to an unexpected culprit- a stork, a migratory bird. The EcoLogic Group, a Polish charity organisation, attached a GPS tracker to the back of a white stork to monitor its migratory habits. As a result, they received a bill of over 10,000 Polish zloty (Rs 1,82,870), as per BBC News.