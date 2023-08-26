When X Met Lil X: Elon Musk Junior's Day Out At Work

Elon Musk’s son posing in front of social media platform X’s (formerly known as Twitter) logo has left the internet in a frenzy. The billionaire shared the image on X without any caption. In the picture, the little boy can be seen smiling with one of his hands resting on the huge ‘X’ painted in white on the black wall behind him. The little one can be seen wearing a white T-shirt with a Tesla logo and a pair of knee-length khaki pants. He is seen holding a water tumbler in his other hand. The picture has sparked several reactions from X users who are swooned by the kid’s radiating smile.

Elon Musk often refers to his son as ‘Lil X’. This resulted in several users highlighting this moment as the time when ‘X’ met ‘Lil X’. One person tweeted, “Lil X next to the X! This is awesome.”

Lil X next to the X! This is awesome. — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) August 25, 2023

Another tweet read, “Lil X with big X”.

Lil X with big X— greg (@greg16676935420) August 25, 2023

Other users were in awe of how cute the little one was. One of them wrote, “So cute”.

A second user added, “Our little ones are the best”.

Our little ones are the best— ❤️ Ale𝕏andra Merz (@TeslaBoomerMama) August 25, 2023

“Such a cutie,” read a reply.

Such a cutie.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 25, 2023

Elon Musk remains in the limelight because of witty tweets and often controversial opinions online. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has always amused his followers with his sense of humour. Earlier this year in May he celebrated his son, Lil X’s, third birthday. He uploaded a picture of himself with his son and a couple of presents around them. He used an iconic Star Wars dialogue to wish his little one a happy birthday. “May the 4th be with you,” the billionaire tweeted.

May the 4th be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jicWCJohs5— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023

X Æ A-XII is Elon Musk’s first child with singer Grimes and was born on May 4 2020. The couple also welcomed a daughter together whom they named “Y” earlier this year. In 2021, the Tesla CEO welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis who is a venture capitalist and a project director at his company, Neuralink. Elon has six other children with his former wife Jennifer Justine Wilson. They are Xavier, Griffin, Damian, Saxon, Kai, Nevada and Alexander. The couple decided to go their separate ways after eight years of marriage. Elon and Wilson had lost their firstborn, Nevada Alexander, at the age of ten weeks in 2002 because of the sudden infant death syndrome.