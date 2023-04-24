'When You Gotta Go You Gotta Go': Marathon Runner Poops On Stranger's Lawn

A marathon runner in Boston landed up in an embarrassing situation after getting caught while taking a poo on a stranger’s lawn. The incident, which got recorded on the doorbell camera of the house, was initially shared on Reddit before it began circulating on other social media platforms. In the clip, the mystery person stands in the corner of the house’s front lawn, before taking shorts down and squatting in the position to take a poop. Just seconds later, a person who enters through the gate is taken aback completely upon noticing what’s going on.

They appear to have struck up an uncomfortable conversation before the runner moves away. Another person enters the scenario by the time the runner awkwardly stands and pulls up their shorts. The two spectators continue to talk when the athlete re-enters the marathon course passing through the green trees on the lawn.

Boston marathon runner pooped in someone’s yard today 🤣💩 pic.twitter.com/Jtn6fxNQ2f— Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) April 17, 2023

With over 2 lakh views, the clip has generated hilarious responses from people online. While some could empathize with the runner, a section believed the situation couldn’t be helped. A user who claimed to have faced a similar situation commented, “Btdt (Been there done that). Sometimes you just can’t wait for a potty to be available. As a runner with colitis, it’s my worst fear and I usually carry a kit but no packs are allowed at this race so it’s poop in the grass or in your shorts. What would you have done?”

Btdt. Sometimes you just can’t wait for a potty to be available. As a runner w colitis it’s my worst fear and I usually carry a kit but no packs are allowed at this race so it’s poop in the grass or in your shorts. What would you have done?— Sarah Rieger (@Mamadoc96) April 20, 2023

Another joked, “That’s okay it fertilized the yard, and will help grow some fruits.”

Thats ok it fertilized the yard..will help grow some fruits 😂— Janu anant (@Januanant) April 22, 2023

One more added, “This is what keeps me from running a marathon, well that and the running part.”

This is what keeps me from running a marathon.. well that and the running part.— Richie G. (@HowRichieSeesIt) April 18, 2023

A user stated, “When you gotta go you gotta go.”

When u gotta go u gotta go— Patricio Cabrera (@pcabrera83) April 17, 2023

One more blamed the organizers, “Failure of the marathon for not having port a potty on the route.”

Failure of the marathon for not having port a potties on the route.— Chase Devaney, not Osborne (@JohnHam04669252) April 20, 2023

The annual Boston Marathon took place on April 17 this year. The incident took place despite the organisers arranging public toilets on the marathon route. In the official memo of the event, the organizers specified the toilet facilities during the race stating, “For your convenience and use during the race, the B.A.A. provides toilets at every water and medical station, as well as at additional locations along the course. Please respect the communities through which the Boston Marathon runs by taking advantage of these facilities if needed.”

Read all the Latest News here