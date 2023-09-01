'When You Skip Brain Day': Gym Freak Cutting Cake Using Barbell 'Lifts' Hygiene Issues Among Desis

When it comes to the world of gym enthusiasts going beyond the usual workouts and exercises, there’s no shortage of content out there. From trainers pushing their clients to the extreme to hilarious gym mishaps, the internet has exposed us to it all. But wait till you see this particular gym freak who took things to the next level by using a barbell to cut a cake. It’s not just funny; many found it disgusting, especially considering the hygiene concerns it raised. The video has now gone viral, but not for the reasons you might expect.

The video, posted on ‘X’ by a user named @Puneite_, depicts a man gearing up for a bench press workout, with others cheering him on as if some extraordinary spectacle was about to unfold. Then, another individual enters the scene carrying a cake and placing it on the man’s chest. The guy with the barbell proceeds to execute a pushup, with the barbell’s rod slicing through the cake.

But the bizarre display didn’t end there. He then hoists the barbell upwards and even takes a playful lick of the cake on it. Just think about how many dirty hands might have touched that barbell!

Watch the Video:

When u skip Brain day pic.twitter.com/cjj53GYaIf— Prithvi (@Puneite_) August 30, 2023

Naturally, viewers began cringing and expressing their disgust in the comment section. One person lamented, “Hygiene left the gym." Another pointed out the obvious, saying, “He legit licked that barbell! So many people must’ve put their dirty hands on it. Yuck!" A third individual quipped, “He’ll probably have the greatest diarrhoea ever known to mankind."

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a 68-year-old woman named Roshni Sangwan went viral not once, but multiple times, thanks to videos showcasing her impressive gym workouts. Roshni’s son, Ajay Sangwan, works as a professional gym trainer, and he has taken it upon himself to train his mother in the world of fitness.

He frequently shares videos of Roshni’s gym sessions on his Instagram page, which he aptly named ‘WeightlifterMummy.’ These videos come complete with motivating captions, and they feature Roshni performing a wide range of exercises, including reverse grip pulldowns, crunches, deadlifts, and even some cardio workouts with a battle rope.