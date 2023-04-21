Which Team Will Win IPL 2023? Man Predicts Kerala to Lift Trophy in Viral Video

Who needs soap operas when you have the Indian Premier League (IPL)? Every year, this cricket extravaganza serves up a dish of drama both on and off the field that keeps us all hooked! With ten franchises that have established themselves as powerhouses and created a fiercely loyal fanbase, the IPL offers so much more than just cricket. There are online battles, stadium chants, memes, and predictions that add to the excitement of this T20 league, making it one of the most thrilling in the world!

But wait, there’s more! With each passing day, there’s always something new and exciting happening in the IPL, and this year is no exception. In fact, we’ve got an interview that is sure to tickle your funny bone. A man was asked who he thinks will win IPL 2023, and his answer will surely leave you in splits!

A recent Instagram video shared by @hyperfitx showed the host asking a passerby a simple question - “Which team do you think will win IPL 2023?" To everyone’s surprise, the interviewee confidently replied, “I think it’s the Kerala one!" Now, hold up - is there really a Kerala team in IPL 2023, or are we living in some alternate universe? It’s hard to say.

The shock factor doesn’t end there. The interviewee continued to back his choice, stating that “Kerala seems strong…" Cue the laughter from the host (and likely everyone watching the video). The host had to break it to him - there’s no Kerala team in IPL 2023. Yes, brother!

The interviewee’s reaction was priceless, exclaiming in shock, “There’s no Kerala team?" And, we’re just glad it wasn’t us who made the mistake!

The video clip quickly made its way to Twitter, with several users sharing and commenting on it. Desi users, in particular, had a field day poking fun at the interviewee’s mistake. One user joked, “Looks like he got confused between cricket and football," while another speculated, “Maybe he thinks Kochi Tuskers Kerala still play in the IPL."

The original poster later clarified that the man had momentarily confused IPL with another league - the Indian Super League (ISL). For those who may not know, the ISL is a professional football league in India, featuring 11 clubs including the team ‘Kerala Blasters FC’.

