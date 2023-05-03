Who are Other Cricketers Naveen-ul-Haq Had a Beef With Before Virat Kohli?

Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, who is currently playing for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), found himself embroiled in controversy after a heated argument with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star player, Virat Kohli. The altercation, which spilled over both on and off the field, quickly became the most talked-about incident of the match.

Although the incident escalated to the point where even LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir got involved and confronted Kohli after the match, it all began during the 17th over of LSG’s innings when Kohli was observed having an animated conversation with Amit Mishra before engaging in a verbal spat with Naveen-ul-Haq. However, this is not the first time the 23-year-old Afghan cricketer has been at the centre of attention for getting into a heated altercation during a match. In fact, Naveen-ul-Haq has a history of such incidents.

In the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2020, Naveen-ul-Haq, who was playing for Kandy Tuskers at the time, found himself in the middle of a controversy after engaging in a war of words with Mohammad Amir and later with Shahid Afridi. During the match against Amir’s team, Naveen was seen hurling abuses which resulted in an ugly scene, with other players including his teammate Munaf Patel trying to intervene. Even during the post-match handshakes, tempers flared between Naveen-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi, and both players had a go at each other.

In response, Afridi tweeted, “My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don’t indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in the Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game."

The Afghanistan bowler was involved in yet another incident during a LPL match in 2021, this time with Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera. Recently, an old video of the incident resurfaced on the internet, showing Naveen-ul-Haq deliberately obstructing Perera at the non-striker’s end while he was trying to take another run. As Perera approached the non-striker’s end, Naveen-ul-Haq caused a distraction by getting in the way, visibly agitating Perera and escalating tensions during the game.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s behaviour extended to the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 as well, during which Hobart Hurricanes batter D’Arcy Short was involved in a similar incident with the Afghan pacer. At the time, he was playing for Sydney Sixers, and his actions disrupted the match, once again drawing attention to his on-field behaviour.

No doubt, Naveen-ul-Haq’s recent altercation during IPL 2023 has once again put him in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons!

