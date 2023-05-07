Who is King Charles' 'Mysterious' Bodyguard? Here's What Internet Wants You to Know

King Charles III assumed the spotlight during his highly anticipated coronation as the new monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday. This momentous occasion, which marked one of Britain’s grandest ceremonial events in the past seventy years, followed the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September of the previous year. The streets were adorned with thousands of eager onlookers, all gathered to bear witness to this extraordinary historical moment. However, amidst the fervor surrounding the king, another intriguing figure from his entourage has recently captured the attention of many, earning the status of an internet sensation – his enigmatic and mysterious bodyguard!

This individual, often spotted alongside King Charles III at various events since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, has captivated online audiences with his striking and effortlessly stylish presence. Adorned with a distinctive white beard, his appearance has garnered widespread admiration, earning him the moniker of a “super-cool" personality among enthusiastic commenters. Despite the absence of an official name, this enigmatic figure continues to fuel curiosity and fascination across digital platforms.

King Charles' personal bodyguard is back 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LGlmtn96ZE— UB1UB2 SOUTHALL (@UB1UB2) May 6, 2023

Following King Charles III’s return to London after the passing of his mother in September of the previous year, an intriguing incident unfolded involving the same bodyguard. Addressing the well-wishing crowds outside Buckingham Palace, the ‘gentleman’ kindly requested that spectators refrain from filming King Charles and instead encouraged them to immerse themselves fully in the present moment. Since that encounter, the security guard has accompanied the monarch on numerous social engagements, further increasing public curiosity surrounding his role.

Further, various TikTok videos have surfaced, featuring the bodyguard gracefully navigating the entrances and exits of Buckingham Palace, often with an elegant umbrella in hand. This visual has sparked comparisons to the character Harry Hart, played by Colin Firth, in the movie Kingsman. Some imaginative viewers have playfully dubbed the umbrella a “gunbrella," speculating whether it conceals a hidden firearm. While theories abound regarding his true identity, many speculate that he may belong to the secret service.

Amidst the grandeur of King Charles III’s coronation, Princess Anne also received well-deserved acclaim for her integral role in the momentous event. The esteemed Princess Royal, aged 72, assumed the significant position of the Gold Stick during the Coronation Procession, leading the way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. As King Charles and Queen Camilla embarked on their journey to the Palace, seated within the majestic Gold State Coach following the ceremony, Princess Anne took charge of guiding a remarkable assembly of 6,000 armed services personnel through the vibrant streets of London.

