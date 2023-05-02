Who Is This Mystery Celeb Wrapped In Plastic For Met Gala? The Internet Is Guessing

The annual Meta Gala in New York City, themed on the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, saw the who’s who of the fashion world showcasing their extravagant black and white outfits with pearly accents. However, the jaw-dropping attires weren’t the only thing that caught the attention of shutterbugs. An unidentified celebrity supposedly was carried outside the Carlyle Hotel entirely wrapped in plastic from head to toe. Footage of the incident has social media users quite taken aback by the bizarre strategy, prompting both criticism and jokes.

While many celebs use security guards and other tactics to hide their outfits before the big reveal, this technique has been deemed bizarre and unnecessary by many. A viral video shows the paparazzi fixated on the hotel entrance as the body bag-like figure is carried out.

The wrapped package carried outside the Carlyle Hotel during the Met Gala has raised many eyebrows, with several viewers speculating about its contents. Some have pointed out that the package appeared weightless, leading them to believe that it could contain an outfit rather than a person. The video of the incident has since gone viral, with many people expressing their confusion and amusement.

A secret celebrity was carried and on her way to the #MetGala Who do you think it is? pic.twitter.com/e0jGrx4Obx — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 1, 2023

With over 9.6 million views, many users began to decipher who the person inside could be. Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lil Nas X got special mentions in the comment section. A user asked, “So was this Nas since we didn’t see him actually leave the hotel?

so was this nas since we didn’t see him actually leave the hotel? @LilNasX #MetGala— k🗝️STREAM PORTALS (@homesickneedy) May 2, 2023

Another joked the celebrity inside is, “Someone who cannot breathe.”

Someone who cannot breathe— Independent Woman (@IndyWoman875) May 2, 2023

One more indicated, “‘Someone’ who weighs about 20 pounds. They are not struggling with that weight.”

"someone" who weighs about 20 pounds. They are NOT struggling with that weight 😄— Isabel (@ghost_of_pluto) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, a user said, “I think it is someone who regretted their confirmation and is making their way out of the hotel.”

I think it is someone regretted their confirmation, and is making their way out of the hotel….— AMELIA (@AMELIA790170601) May 2, 2023

Many users refused to believe a person was carried inside the covered plastic wrap. “Nope, it’s way too lightweight! That’s just the dress! Don’t believe the hype,” wrote one.

Nope it’s way tooo lightweight! That’s just the dress! Don’t believe the hype!— Jean -The Eras Tour Vegas 3/24 (@jean_and_tonic) May 2, 2023

Another added, “Idk I’m starting to think maybe it was someone’s second dress.”

Idk I’m starting to think maybe it was someone’s second dress— zin (@ezinneka_) May 2, 2023

The Meta Gala 2023’s theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ honours the designer’s prolific career and designs when he worked with luxury brands including Fendi, Chanel, Patou, and more. Lagerfeld who was often clicked alongside his pampered cat, Choupette, passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. His beloved feline was also invited to the Met Gala event, and at least two celebs tried to dress up as Choupette at the fashion’s biggest night.

