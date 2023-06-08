Why Are Airlines So Strict About Carrying Perfumes In Check-In Or Cargo Baggage?

You are at the airport two hours early with your boarding pass downloaded, your outfit carefully packed and plan to travel light. You feel confident and excited to finally jet off to your destination but you reach the security checkpoint and are stopped due to restrictions on perfumes and aerosols in your cabin luggage.

Air travel has become a bit complicated with various rules and regulations regarding what is allowed on the flight. Hence, it is important to know what kind of perfumes, colognes, liquids and gels you can travel with, in your hand luggage, whether you are flying internationally or domestically.

Airline companies around the world follow the guidelines of the International Air Transport Association which lays down such rules and regulations. However, the scientific reason is that perfume is a highly inflammable substance and it can catch fire easily. There are many science experiments online which show that when perfume is sprayed on a small flame, it turns into a blazing fire. Similarly, if any part of the plane catches fire, due to the presence of the perfume, the blaze can get bigger and spread like wildfire. Hence, it is not allowed in the cabin but you can carry it in your cargo luggage though.

While a few airlines prohibit carrying perfumes in cargo baggage or cabin-in bags, others allow it to be carried in both and have specified the quantity. As per the International Air Transport Association, the maximum size of a perfume bottle allowed in hand luggage should not exceed 100 ml. This is the 3-1-1 liquids rule by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States that is followed in the majority of airports worldwide. A few airlines also require you to put the perfume, deo, or gel in a transparent bag and you can carry only one such bag with you in the cabin luggage. Make sure to get it checked during the security check-in. If the quantity exceeds the prescribed limit, then you will need to put it in the luggage check-in. Hence, to avoid any kind of last-moment hassle, it is advised to stick to the rules laid by your airlines.