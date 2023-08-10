'Why Can’t Daughters Financially Support Parents After Marriage?': Woman's Tweet Ignites Discussion

A tweet which is currently going viral has sparked a discussion on the micro blogging site. It started when Twitter user, Richa Singh, asked people as to why husbands are against their working wife supporting their parents financially after marriage. She further mentioned how she has encountered many such discussions and is usually left in shock with the thought that a woman cannot support a parent financially after a point in her life. The tweet, with over 124K views, has gone viral and garnered multiple responses on social media.

Many people can be seen coming forward and suggesting what can be done in order to arrive to a solution. “Because since old times , only women felt like they belonged to the two houses. Since she was born her parents thought of themselves as her caretaker and post marriage the in-laws thought they owned her. Times have changed, 2 of the 3 parties have evolved … the in-laws haven’t,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “With her own money will be read differently by different people here at. Supporting your parents in any way shouldn’t be objected to. I guess more than men, the in-laws have problems!! A woman can support her parents with her money, his money, their money, anybody’s money!!”

Here is the viral tweet:

Why are husbands against their working wife supporting their parents financially after marriage or sending money? I have read way too many discussions on this and it surprises me why can't a woman support her parents with her own money!!— Richa Singh (@RichaaaaSingh) August 9, 2023

This is what people have to say:

My mom supports her side of family,so does my aunts and my cousin.Generalising an entire group based on few personal bad experiences is always wrong and spreads hate on the long run. https://t.co/UQJC7kP1XZ— Prateek Padhy (@Prateekpadhy15) August 9, 2023

Because since old times , only women felt like the belong to the two houses. Since she was born her parents thought of themselves as her caretaker and post marriage the in-laws thought they owned her. Times have changed, 2 of the 3 parties have evolved … the in-laws haven’t https://t.co/7fsoEOkcKe— . (@TheTweets0fAbby) August 10, 2023

What she does with her money, should be her business unless she's doing something illegal bruh💀 https://t.co/25AGVANPer— Yash (@rizzler0501) August 10, 2023

Only a person not efficient to earn enough would do that. OK if he's against sending money to wife's parents. Wife should also be against husband spending money on his own parents. Hisaab barabar.Come @ at me for more arguments on this. I'm Ready!! https://t.co/eXwwcWlSzv — Reenzzz🇮🇳❤💫 (@sweetsoul_117) August 9, 2023

What is your take on the same?