Home » Viral » 'Why Can’t Daughters Financially Support Parents After Marriage?': Woman's Tweet Ignites Discussion
2-MIN READ

'Why Can’t Daughters Financially Support Parents After Marriage?': Woman's Tweet Ignites Discussion

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 13:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman's Tweet Ignites Discussion. (Image: News18)

Twitter user Richa Singh asks why do husbands have a problem with wives supporting their parents. This is what people have to say.

A tweet which is currently going viral has sparked a discussion on the micro blogging site. It started when Twitter user, Richa Singh, asked people as to why husbands are against their working wife supporting their parents financially after marriage. She further mentioned how she has encountered many such discussions and is usually left in shock with the thought that a woman cannot support a parent financially after a point in her life. The tweet, with over 124K views, has gone viral and garnered multiple responses on social media.

Many people can be seen coming forward and suggesting what can be done in order to arrive to a solution. “Because since old times , only women felt like they belonged to the two houses. Since she was born her parents thought of themselves as her caretaker and post marriage the in-laws thought they owned her. Times have changed, 2 of the 3 parties have evolved … the in-laws haven’t,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “With her own money will be read differently by different people here at. Supporting your parents in any way shouldn’t be objected to. I guess more than men, the in-laws have problems!! A woman can support her parents with her money, his money, their money, anybody’s money!!”

Here is the viral tweet:

This is what people have to say:

What is your take on the same?

Tags:
  1. TV Trending
  2. twitter
first published:August 10, 2023, 13:21 IST
