Why ‘Cigarette Wale Baba’ Shrine In Lucknow Is Worshipped By Troubled Lovers

Every couple wants to have a smooth, happy and successful relationship. Some want to take their courtship period to the next level and get married. Many of them, however, face challenges of different kinds to marry their loved ones. To overcome such challenges, the people of Lucknow often gather at a shrine to worship. According to the belief associated with this shrine, offering a single cigarette is thought to help couples resolve their issues. Some couples, upon arriving at this shrine, generously offer money. Let us learn more about this unique place of worship in Lucknow.

Mishrilal, the caretaker of this place, mentioned to News 18 that people come here to worship Captain Sahib, who is known as the ‘cigarette wale baba’. He is famous for uniting couples. When a pair faces obstacles in getting married or gaining family approval, they visit Captain Sahib and pay their respects; magically, all their problems resolve. Mishrilal further stated that numerous people seek his services, offering money to him, and requesting his intervention to make their relationship a successful one.

Mishrilal also said that couples visit this place to present cigarettes, liquor, or meat to the revered Baba. He mentions witnessing numerous affectionate pairs, who initially arrived as unmarried couples; and within half a year, they come back as married. They would pay their respects and express gratitude to the baba after marriage.

Who is Cigarette Wale Baba?

Historian Dr Ravi Bhatt said in an interview that Captain Frederick Wells was a captain in the British Army. On March 21, 1858, there was a war between the British and the freedom fighters of Awadh in Musa Bagh, in which the British soldiers won but Captain Wells was killed. Later, his grave was made there. There is also a stone on this tomb, on which the name of the captain and the date of his death is written. Since Captain Wells was very fond of cigarettes, that is why cigarettes are offered here.