Why Crossing Your Arms Is A Must On Waterslides

Exploring water parks can offer an exciting adventure, but it’s vital to adhere to the regulations established by park authorities in order to guarantee a secure and enjoyable experience. Before embarking on the aquatic thrills, safety measures are often emphasised, with guides urging guests to observe specific directives, such as keeping their hands and legs crossed while descending slides. A compelling Facebook shared by influencer Elyse Meyers underscores the significance of complying with these rules, even if curiosity or peer pressure tempts you to do otherwise. Through her personal encounter, she elucidates the reasons behind these guidelines and underscores why they should be taken seriously by her followers.

In her post, she revealed, “Sit down, cross your legs, any items such as hat, goggle, head band, cross your arms over your chest and do not, I repeat, do not uncross your limbs at any point in your ride until you’re completely done sliding. This is for your safety and safety of others.”

Recalling her experience, she said, “I sit down and he runs me down the script. I’m terrified. This is the worst mistake of my life, I think this is it for me. Honestly, I had the time of my life, the view was breathtaking. As I’m nearing, as I think was the end of the ride, I catch eyes with my chaperon, who is there to cheer me on, because she was proud that I did something I was scared of and she starts clapping and without any thinking I untuck my entire body to celebrate."

Talking about why that was the worst decision, she said, “The thing is, the force with which you are meeting a still body of water, is explosive and when your body is not properly tucked, that water only has a few places it can go. So follow the directions all the way.”

Crossing both your arms and legs while descending on a slide serves as a protective measure, minimizing the risk of injury and ensuring a more controlled landing. And Elyse Meyers’ experience serves as a cautionary tale. Despite thoroughly enjoying her ride, she made an ill-fated choice to uncross her arms as she neared the end of the slide to greet someone she knew.

Elyse Meyers’ terrifying experience resonated with many and what’s even more surprising is the number of social media users who confessed to finding themselves in similar situations as they chose to ignore the safety instructions.

A user recalled, “I remember one time I didn’t cross my legs on a waterside and got the worst possible wedgie I have ever received in my life.”

Another sharing their own experience wrote, “I hate waterslides. So I go down one it was windy and turney it was fun. 2nd slide was a straight drop. Thank god it was an inclosed tube because I untucked and I hit the top of the slide. Never again. I was terrified.”

“I never tuck my arms and legs and I’m always fine, nothing bad has ever happened when I didn’t,” a comment read.”

Another replied, “We both had the same first water slide experience. That’s a seriously painful cleanout.”

One more wrote, “Having experienced this for myself, I can agree, one must ALWAYS keep the limbs tucked, otherwise you’re in for an uncomfortable day.”

Ever since Elyse Meyers shared the clip, the video has received over 1 million views.