Why Do We Clink Our Glasses And Say Cheers Before Drinking Alcohol

When a group of people sits together to celebrate, usually they raise a toast or clink their glasses to show togetherness and the feeling of oneness. You might have done the same many times but do you really know the real reason or purpose behind this?

There are a few theories and ideas behind clinking the glass before taking a sip of your drink. Rather, it is a custom that has been put into practice for centuries. The word cheers originated from the French word ‘chiere’ which means face or head. Later, by the 18th century, the term started to be used as a way of expressing gladness and encouragement. Nowadays, it is simply used to express good wishes before drinking.

According to beliefs, clinking the glasses is a custom to enhance our senses. When you are enjoying your drink, you can see it, taste it, smell it, but you can’t hear it and that’s the reason you clink. It is said that when you clink your glasses, the sound activates all the other five senses and completes the experience of drinking. People usually drink with their friend’s group; clinking glasses help friends come close and make them a part of the communal celebration.

As per beliefs, it is said that warriors, nobles and courtiers used to sit together in the evening to have fun and drink together. Sometimes after drinking, they used to have drunken fights and personal enmity. So, it was common to break glasses and pour wine into each other’s glasses to express that they were not trying to kill each other. Though there is no such evidence in history for such practices.

On the other hand, clinking glasses were earlier also believed to honour gods during celebrations or feasts. It was offered to a god in exchange for a wish or prayer about one’s health. This was practised in Greek and Roman tradition to leave an offering for the Gods. The practice of cheers or toasts has been going on throughout history, so don’t forget to clink your glass of drink next time.