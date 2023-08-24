Why Does McDonald's Coke Taste Better? We Have An Explanation

You’re not alone if you ever ordered a Coke at McDonald’s and thought it tasted better than any other Coke you have ever had. Connoisseurs of the much-loved beverage have long claimed that the Coke served at McDonald’s tastes the best than the Coke served at other outlets. But there is a reason behind it. The formula for making Coke is the same, and McDonald’s does not use any special ingredients to enhance the taste of the beverage. According to LADbible, everything from the canisters in which Coca-Cola is stored to the varieties of straws used all served a special purpose.

To get to the bottom of the conundrum, it is important to go back to the beginning when McDonald’s and Coca-Cola collaborated for the very first time. It was during the 1950s when Coca-Cola first made its way into the McDonald’s menu. Since then, the two large corporations have evolved various diverse methods that are wholly unique to the way the chain restaurant functions in comparison to others. Since the partnership, there are currently ten distinct procedures that explain why the product differs in taste from McDonald’s to other outlets.

The first reason is that, unlike canned beverages, McDonald’s Coca-Cola is not pre-mixed. Fountain coke is combined “the instant they start flowing from the tap." As a result, the carbonated water and syrup are “stored and delivered by the machines separately" and only mix in the stream that fills your cup.

Secondly, McDonald’s goes to great lengths to standardise their syrup level measures, carefully sticking to 40 grams of sugar for every small Coca-Cola, as per reports. This gets us to the third point, which is all about ice. The syrup-to-water ratio is so carefully thought out that it even accounts for melting ice, with McDonald’s making sure that its Coke satisfies a specific quality and that dilution has no effect on the overall flavour.

Reports further state that McDonald’s pre-chills its syrup to slow the dilution process, which also helps the beverage stay fizzy for longer. The fifth reason is that McDonald’s uses “steel storage tanks" for its syrup rather than plastic bags. This ensures that the product stays fresh for as long as possible. It also paves the way for the Coca-Cola flavour to remain consistent across all places.

The water used to combine the syrup is kept at a “chilled temperature” via insulated tubing, which enables the fountain to be within a continuous range of 0.5 to 3.3 degrees Celsius. This is the sixth factor that contributes to the superior taste of McDonald’s Coke. In addition, carbon dioxide levels are kept high to entirely “optimize" bubble levels, creating a refreshing experience that many associate with McDonald’s Coke.

The eighth reason is McDonald’s “sophisticated water filtration technology," which provides the cleanest water possible to establish a “consistent beverage standard," regardless of the water source. Meanwhile, the remaining two factors revolve around the finished product, giving a strong emphasis on the packaging. McDonald’s plastic drink cups can ‘return carbonation’ better than glass or aluminium cans.