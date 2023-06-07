Why Does Your Favourite Packet Of Chips Have Air In It? Know Here

We all have felt disappointment after opening a packet of chips. From the outside, it looks like the packet is filled with chips to the top, but when you open it, it’s barely half-filled. We have often complained about paying for air instead of the chips inside. Many also wonder if the companies are trying to cheat the customers. But do you know why it’s filled with air inside? The reason is purely basic science.

A packet of chips contains not oxygen but nitrogen. You may ask why not oxygen? Well, because oxygen will react with the ingredients in the food which can spoil it or make the chips go stale and soggy. So, nitrogen is added. Nitrogen gas is considered to be stable and non-reactive.

Most of the chips or crisps have a shelf life of 40-55 days before they become stale. The nitrogen gas increases the shelf life without the need to add any artificial preservatives. Furthermore, did you know that 78% of the air we breathe contains nitrogen? As a result, there is no chance that this will have a negative impact on our health.

top videos

Another justification for adding air to our favourite chip packets is to make sure they don’t break during transport. The air inflated in the chips packet serves as a “cushion" throughout the shipping and transit processes because potato chips are quite brittle. The entire procedure is referred to as “slack fill" and it is used by all chips manufacturers worldwide. In order to protect chips from harm, both internally and externally, it makes sense that the process of pumping air into the packets should be quite obvious.

In order to avoid giving their customers any misleading information, manufacturers are required by the Standards of Weights and Measures Act of 1976 and the Standards of Weights and Measures (Packaged Commodities) Rules of 1977 (SWMA) to clearly state the net weight of the contents of their products. Most of the time, we presume that the bigger the package, the more chips there will be.The packet is required to state clearly the actual weight of the chips in there minus the air.