Why Drinking Packaged Juice Straight From The Bottle Is Not Advisable

In today’s fast-paced world, the trend of canned and packaged food has increased tremendously. Everyone chooses to go for these kinds of food, as it helps them to save time. But it is very crucial to check the contents of these edibles minutely before eating. Consuming them mindlessly can get us into serious trouble. One such video has gone viral on the internet, throwing light on the reality of canned juice.

In the reel, a woman is shown pouring fruit juice out of a pack of a famous brand. The juice coming out of the packet initially is clear, giving off an impression of freshness. Something unexpected occurs as the drink draws to a close. A strange-coloured moss-like liquid starts to emerge from the bottle instead of the juice. It becomes evident that the juice has gone bad on the inside, even though its expiry date has not crossed.

Had someone consumed the juice directly from the bottle, it could have posed a serious threat to them. This shows the lesser-known side of the food industry. A careless attempt is made while handling these kinds of packaged food in the name of the business. This incident possibly raises questions about the company and its product as well.

The video text reads, “Don’t drink juices directly from the bottle.” The caption said, “Yai dekho kya nikla juice mai sai (see, what’s coming out of the juice).”

The reel has got millions of views, with more than 87 thousand likes. The viewers have shown their concern in the comments section. A user said, “Real juice bhi fake nikla (Real juice is also fake). Another user went on showing concern and gave advice he said, “Packing old hai tabhi mere sath bhi aise hua tha. Vaise bhi yeh sb ache nhi hote packing Wale juice bar mein javkr piyo hmesha taza (Packaging is old, that is why. This has happened to me as well. Anyway, these juices are not good, always drink fresh juice).