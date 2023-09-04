Why 'Ganji Chudail' is Trending on 'X' After Doja Cat's 'Demons' Song?

Doja Cat’s most recent single, “Demons," has taken the internet by storm. In her music video, she embraced a sinister black demon persona and added an eerie touch by haunting Christina Ricci. This video marked a significant shift in her artistic direction for her rap-heavy album, featuring a plethora of demonic symbols, blood-soaked scenes, and other visually striking elements. Worldwide, people are sharing amusing reactions and memes about it, but within the Indian community on the ‘X’ platform, she’s being compared to the infamous ‘Ganji Chudail,’ which has become a trending topic on social media among Desis.

But who exactly is this ‘Ganji Chudail’? If you’re someone who enjoys social media, you’ve likely come across reels circulating on Instagram featuring an animated bald Chudail wreaking havoc on unsuspecting residents of an unnamed village. This animated series, created by Dream Stories TV Adventure, has captured everyone’s attention and is currently taking the internet by storm.

Despite its simplistic animation style, which some might find jarring in places, the series has become an unexpected hit. Originally intended for children, it has garnered a diverse adult audience eagerly anticipating more Chudail stories. What sets it apart is its unique storytelling, narration, and character development, making it truly stand out.

Here, Take a Look:

Now, with Doja Cat’s bald demon appearance gaining popularity on the internet, Desis can’t resist drawing comparisons with the infamous ‘Ganji Chudail’. One user humourously commented, “She never beating ganji chudail allegation," while another playfully suggested, “maybe srk was the ganji chudail all along," accompanied by an image of Shah Rukh Khan in his infamous bald look from ‘Jawan.’

So, now you understand why ‘Ganji Chudail’ has taken over social media discussions following the release of Doja Cat’s “Demons" song, featuring her as a black/blue demon with red eyes and dazzling diamond jewellery vis-à-vis the Chudail who appears entirely green, bald, donning a white saree, and sporting elongated teeth.