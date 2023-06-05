Why Kriti Kharbanda is Being Trolled for Old IG Post Asking Fans to 'Guess' the Man With Her?

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda is currently facing the wrath of social media trolls, all thanks to an old Instagram post that has come back to haunt her. In the post, Kriti shared a shadowed photo of herself with a mystery man, along with a caption that said “Guess Who?". Posting it on February 14th and ending the caption with “Hello Valentine," Kriti (deliberately or not) tagged her longtime boyfriend Pulkit Samrat to the now-viral post, thereby unveiling the mystery by herself! Little did she know that her blunder would have social media rolling on the floor laughing! However, the big question remains: was Kriti being a comedic genius or blissfully unaware of the hilarity she’d create? Only she could tell!

Check Out How Her Old Pic Has Now Gone Viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Meanwhile, Twitter fans couldn’t resist poking fun at Kriti’s Instagram post, serving up some hilarious quips. One user cheekily suggested, “Maybe she is asking pulkit to guess" Another chimed in, saying, “Raaz reboot wali heroine."

And amidst all the laughter, a third fan joined in, teasingly remarking, “She really asked a tough question there, didn’t she?"

Maybe she is asking pulkit to guess — Jon Snow (@John_Snow3) June 3, 2023

Girls giving hints to the boys they like— ｐｒｅｅｔｙ (@baniyaa_putriii) June 3, 2023

Earlier, even Yami Gautam found herself at the center of some good-natured teasing when she posted a story on Instagram asking her followers to “guess the song," but little did she realise that the song’s name was right below her own name in a small font. It seemed Yami may not have been aware of this Instagram feature, and the blunder caught the attention of Twitter users who couldn’t resist poking fun at her.

Indeed, social media has a way of turning even the simplest moments into amusing laughter!